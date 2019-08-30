30.08.2019 20:45:00

Eco El Paso is Proud to Host El Paso's 1st National Drive Electric Festival

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco El Paso is proud to host El Paso's1st National Drive Electric Festival 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Sunland Park Mall north parking lot in El Paso, Texas. Come learn about electric cars and the future of electrified transportation. Are you considering buying an Electric Car? Come talk to electric vehicle owners in the El Paso region who have successfully done so. The event is free to the public.

National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 14-22, 2019, celebrates today's widespread availability of plug-in electric vehicles, and highlights the benefits of all-electric and hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. They are better for the environment than gasoline vehicles, as well as less expensive and more convenient to fuel. They promote local jobs, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and are more fun to drive. The celebration started in 2011 as National Plug-In Day, and now expands to an entire week of events, with a change in name that emphasizes the thing we all want to do: Drive electric.

Eco El Paso works with amazing local sponsors who believe in a sustainable future for El Paso: El Paso Electric Co., Casa Nissan, Solar Solutions Inc., Solar Smart Living LLC, and Sunpro Solar Energy.

At the national level, National Drive Electric Week is a collaboration between Plug In America, Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association. The National event Platinum Sponsor is Nissan LEAF and the two Silver Level National Sponsors are the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project and Clippers Creek Inc.

Sign up to Sponsor the event or Register Your Electric Vehicle to showcase to the public. Thanks for your support, El Paso.

Eco El Paso was created in 2008 by a group of volunteers from different professional organizations and associations with the aim to build a more sustainable El Paso. In 2009, Eco El Paso became a 501(c)(3) and since then we have striven to create venues for discussion and collaboration on how El Paso will build-out its sustainable future.

We are an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Any donation amount helps and all donations are tax-deductible. Thank you for your support.

DONATE - https://www.eco-elpaso.org/donate

El Paso's 1st National Drive Electric Festival - https://www.eco-elpaso.org/events/p/national_drive_electric_week_festival_2019

Related Images

1st-national-drive-electric.jpg
1st National Drive Electric Festival - El Paso - Eco El Paso
Eco El Paso presents our 1st National Drive Electric Festival 2019!

Related Links

http://www.eco-elpaso.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-el-paso-is-proud-to-host-el-pasos-1st-national-drive-electric-festival-300909788.html

SOURCE Eco El Paso

