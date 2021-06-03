Eco Depot Market Update on Bronya Climate Shield's Commercialization to Achieve Social Development Goals.

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, updating shareholders and market stakeholders of recent activities and their impact on the company. This Q2 2021 market update is communicated in the spirit of transparency and gratitude to Eco Depot, Inc. stakeholders.

The Company is pleased to announce in the second quarter of 2021, Bronya Canada Group has prepared the groundwork for and the launch of its Bronya Climate Shield products on a global scale.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group, Inc. as previously announced has presented its product as a global solution in the battle on climate change with the presentation of it's Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint coating at the United Nations World Tourism Organization, (FITUR )Conference in Madrid, Spain on May 20 th, 2021.

As a result of the UNWTO FITUR Conference in Madrid Spain, Bronya Climate Shield was invited to demonstrate its Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint Coating to the Advisory Council of the Federation of Latin American Cities, Municipal Associations (FLACMA) office in Madrid on May 21st, 2021.

The Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Municipal Associations (FLACMA) is a proactive organization of free adherence representing the 16,132 municipalities, cities and local government associations, networks, and unions municipalities of Latin America and the Caribbean. It is an international body that adheres to and promotes world and regional conventions signed by the national states of the Region. It is the official representation in the Region of the Union of Cities and Local Governments, UCLG, a world organization.

It represents Mayors, Intendants, Prefects, Municipal Presidents, Local Governments, Cities and Associations of Local Governments and manages relationships with International Institutions and programs like the United Nations SDG´s Program, UN Habitat, Cities Alliance, amongst others.

It addresses Climate change and the importance of the sustainable development of cities as a topic of debate that has been constantly defended in the main forums and global agendas, and regional and international organizations. Likewise, it represents the interests and demands of local municipal management, promoting better societies.

FLACMA will hold an international technical summit for the:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY forum

at the Dubai UAE expo center from September 29th to October 9th

Visit: www.flacma.com

Bronya Climate Shield is currently in discussions with the Advisory Council of FLACMA to present its Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint as a solution to municipal programs to comply with the United Nations 2030 agenda for its 17 Social Development Goals (in Spanish ODS, Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible).

We are confident that Bronya Climate Shield will address a number of the 17 SDG´s respond to climate imperatives in line with Climate Action, Sustainable Cities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Affordable and Clean Energy, supporting investments in energy efficiency and usage of renewable energy resources and technologies. We believe Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint will help the municipal governments respond to the challenges of climate change, and it is thereby necessary that we attend the Economic Development Resilience and Sustainability Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The FLACMA Advisory Council Members present during the demonstration were very impressed with our Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint considering its a cost-effective solution to reduce the municipal carbon emissions via energy conservation and energy savings, as demonstrated at the ARNAIZ INSTITUTE and head office of the Advisory Council of FLACMA, said Daniel Gosselin, President of Bronya Canada Group.

The company is also currently testing in accordance with the European Commission, Joint Research Center, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, to establish Tradable Certificates for Energy Savings, known as (White Certificates) and in discussions with VCS in the North America Market. Market-based Instruments (MBI's) aim to bring sustainability to the energy sector from renewable energy sources and cut harmful emissions, widely known as tradable CO2 allowances. These results will be published shortly, as well.

The UN, governments, International Energy Agency are calling for corporate support to meet clean energy 2030 SDG initiatives. Bronya Climate Shield instantly delivers up to 40% efficiency in energy consumption and flow, industrially, commercially, and domestically, minimizing global carbon production by reducing energy consumption, via simple, affordable application. Bronya Climate Shield incentivizes corporate support in 2030 SDG initiatives by lowering overall production costs, improving working conditions for workers, improving equipment functionality and safety. Empowering organizations to meet global and national energy consumption goals requires recognized benefit to their health and success.

About Bronya Climate Shield ™ products:

Bronya Classic: Bronya Classic is our baseline thermal formulation, designed for a wide range of applications. It has strong adhesion to wood, concrete, metals, and other construction materials. Our primary objective when developing Bronya Classic was to create a temperature-resistant, weather-protective, and rust-inhibiting coating that is durable enough to withstand extreme conditions. Bronya Classic is extremely insulating and, when applied sufficiently, can reduce energy costs inside of most structures by up to 40%.

Bronya Facade: Bronya Facade is our toughest formulation. It is uniquely developed for the thermal insulation of vertical surfaces. A single 1mm coat applied on the interior and exterior of a wall forms a single, joint-less surface, which helps maintain and insulate the interior climate. Bronya Facade reflects up to 80% of the visible solar and infra-red radiation spectrum. It significantly reduces indoor heat in the summertime, resulting in lower air conditioning expenditures. In cold climates, it can reduce heating costs by up to 40%. It is like the classic, but more effective for exterior use.

Ensures thermal insulation of both interior and exterior walls.

Does not increase the structural load.

Significantly reduces energy consumption.

Reduces material expenses and labor costs.

Uses significantly less space than standard insulation.

It can be applied to brick, concrete, wood, vinyl, and metal walls.

Bronya Aquablock: Bronya Aquablock is uniquely formulated to prevent water damage. It can be applied to roofing, foundations, bathroom floors, electrical cables, and more. The surface of Bronya AquaBlock has no seams, which prevents any water from escaping or leaking. Due to its high adhesion, it is not affected by sunlight, humidity, or temperature changes. It is easy to apply by brush, roller, or spray gun. After curing, Bronya AquaBlock turns into a strong and durable coating that is not degraded by atmospheric or other environmental conditions. It is durable, extremely elastic, and maintains its characteristics in the most extreme conditions.

The fireproof version is available.

Elasticity reaches 220%.

Bronya Fire Retardant: Bronya Fire Retardant can be found in various ratings of R45, R60, R90, R120. It is used to improve the fire safety of enclosing structures. Bronya Fire Retardant: ∙ Thin application to paper, wood, metal, and plastic will result in a very effective fire protective coating. ∙ Surface maintains the same physical and mechanical characteristics as was prior to application.

Liquid Coated Thermal Insulation Material (LCTIM) does not impair its thermo-physical properties and allows the product to maintain its fire-retardant rating.

Unlike its rivals, Bronya Fire Retardant can be colored. This has no impact on its efficacy.

More cost-effective than the competition.

Easy application for reduced labor costs.

A single coat (without additional life-prolonging layers) is designed to maintain protection inside buildings up to 30 years.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

