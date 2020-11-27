eCloudvalley Awarded as AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in ASEAN Region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced eCloudvalley Technology as the winner of the 2020 "AWS Consulting Partner of the Year" award, recognising high performing partners in ASEAN that are helping customers drive innovation on AWS Cloud.

Each year, AWS honours partners in their channel community that are leaders in helping their customers drive innovation in the business. AWS has a thriving community of consulting partners across ASEAN region, and earning this award is a recognition of eCloudvalley's deep knowledge about AWS technologies and services.

"Each year, we honor AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners who are leaders in the channel community and play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. "The ASEAN APN Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional APN Consulting and Technology Partners whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration. Their recent success is testimony to their passion and dedication to providing customers with innovative cloud solutions."

Being a high performing AWS Consulting Partner, eCloudvalley has committed to building capabilities and specializations, and has so far achieved Data & Analytics, DevOps, Mobile, SAP, Migration and Security competency on AWS.

Since its founding in 2014, eCloudvalley has expanded rapidly and now has 15 offices across the globe, building expertise and a highly skilled AWS-certified consulting team for cloud services.

About eCloudvalley

Founded in 2014 as a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS services, eCloudvalley has grown to 380+ employees with geographic footprints across APAC region, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and United States. With a mission to evolve the customer's business with cloud technology, eCloudvalley has built a professional technical team with over 500 AWS certifications and has served 1,000 enterprises to perform any digital transformation. Its core competencies include Cloud Migration, Managed Services Provider, Data Solution, SAP, DB Freedom, Cloud Training, DevOps, Serverless, and Containers.

