11.03.2020 13:15:00

Eclipse VOTESSE Recognized at Local ADDY Awards for Excellence in Package Design

DALLAS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Dallas has represented the very best of local advertising and marketing for over 100 years. Annually, their coveted ADDY awards showcase the pinnacle of Dallas-area advertising creativity and excellence in print, web, TV, and package design categories, among others. The competition for one of these awards is intense and comes with significant local bragging rights.

VOTESSE Complete Hair Health System

Medical device and product manufacturer Eclipse, was honored to be recognized at this year's competition. VOTESSE™, a new comprehensive hair health system, won an ADDY in the Sales & Marketing - Packaging category.

"The competition across the board to win an ADDY in Dallas in any category is fierce, and it's always great to have your branding work recognized by your peers at such a high level," said Julie Summerville, Senior Director of Product Development at Eclipse. "For us at Eclipse, it just confirms what consumers and physicians are saying about us, and really pushes our team to make sure all of our brand and marketing is elevated to this standard of excellence."

MindHandle, a Dallas-based creative agency, created the winning design and branding work for VOTESSE. "Throughout our four-year relationship with Eclipse, we've had the pleasure of working on some great projects together – the most rewarding of which was rebranding their hair health combination treatment, VOTESSE," said Ken Womack, Chief Creative Officer at MindHandle. "Eclipse gave us license to deliver creative that pushed the envelope, and did justice to the product. We're thrilled for the continuation of our partnership and look forward to many great things to come."

Eclipse VOTESSE offers a combination approach to support fuller, healthier hair with a physician-formulated dietary supplement paired with a fast-absorbing topical hair foam. 

More information on VOTESSE can be found at VotesseHair.com

More information on MindHandle can be found at mindhandle.com

Contact:
Julie Summerville
jsummerville@eclipsemed.com

Eclipse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eclipse Aesthetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eclipse-votesse-recognized-at-local-addy-awards-for-excellence-in-package-design-301021048.html

SOURCE Eclipse MedCorp, LLC

