eClinical Provider, Crucial Data Solutions, Names Jeff Rogers as President

RENO/TAHOE, Nev., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crucial Data Solutions, a provider of innovative technologies to advance clinical research, announced today that industry veteran Jeff Rogers has joined the company as President. The new appointment is a direct reflection of the expanding presence of Crucial's eClinical solutions: Clinical Studio©, a web-based EDC system and TrialKit™, a clinical research mobile app that allows researchers to design, deploy, and manage regulatory compliant studies from any smartphone or tablet.

"During this time of growth, there is no better person to lead Crucial Data Solutions than Jeff Rogers," said Paul Grady, Founder and CEO. "He has a clear vision of how our technology can transform the clinical research industry. With his strong leadership and business acumen in the Life Science space, I am confident we will continue to gain momentum."

Rogers said, "I'm excited and privileged to be joining such a forward-thinking, innovative and committed organization. Crucial Data Solutions continues to invest in the development of the industry's first fully mobile data platform, allowing them to meet all of the current and future data collection needs of today's clinical trial landscape."

Jeff brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading technology-based organizations. For the last 15 years, he has been rooted in the Life Science industry with companies dedicated to developing and delivering software and services to improve and optimize the clinical trials process. Throughout the course of his career, Jeff has developed a proven track record for accelerating growth and scaling operations to support clients across the United States and Europe while increasing shareholder value.

In his new role as President, Jeff will be responsible for expanding Crucial Data Solutions' market presence for both its web-based and mobile data collection platforms. His initial focus will be to support and expand Crucial's portfolio of Biotech, Pharma and CRO organizations while capitalizing on the momentum of TrialKit, Crucial's native mobile application for data collection.

About Crucial Data Solutions, Inc.

Crucial Data Solutions, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative technologies that reduce the cost of medical research by equipping clinical professionals with the tools they need to advance treatments that enable patients with life-altering conditions to lead better lives. We believe clinical research should be a true partnership between ourselves, research professionals, caregivers, and patients worldwide.

Since the company's establishment in 2010, its flagship product, Clinical Studio, has evolved into an esteemed 21 CFR Part 11 compliant eClinical platform for rapid study building, convenient data collection, and efficient data management. Clinical Studio's companion product, TrialKit, is a native application that leverages the latest in mobile technology to enable data collection directly from sites, patients, and wearable devices without specially provisioned devices. TrialKit seamlessly addresses the challenges created by the growing virtual and hybrid trial market.

SOURCE Crucial Data Solutions