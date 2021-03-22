ECIA welcomes the Electrocomponents Group as a global member

TOKYO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) is pleased to announce that Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers has joined the association as a global member, along with its subsidiaries Allied Electronics & Automation (Allied), a distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products in North America and RS Components (RS), a global distribution partner for industrial customers and suppliers involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities.

Electrocomponents will be represented on the ECIA by Chris Beeson, Senior Vice President of Electronics at RS. Peter Malpas, EMEA Regional President for RS; Sean Fredricks APAC Regional President for RS; and Ken Bradley President of Allied in the Americas will represent their respective regions.

In Asia Pacific, RS is present in key markets including Japan.

"We recognize the importance of partnering with other industry leaders in electronics manufacturing and distribution to stay on the cutting edge of technology for the wide-ranging benefit of our customers," said Beeson. "Membership in ECIA allows Electrocomponents, Allied and RS to have a seat at the table with other global distribution and manufacturing leaders to solve problems and advance our industry."

"We are excited to work alongside our distributor peers and suppliers as ECIA tackles critical industry issues and global technical standards," said Bradley. "This is an excellent opportunity to focus our collective power on customer-facing challenges we can solve together."

"We are pleased to have Electrocomponents join ECIA as a global partner," commented David Loftus, ECIA's President and CEO. "Their worldwide footprint and strong customer relationship network bring an important perspective to the goals of our association. Allied and RS leadership in the electronics distribution industry will bring focus to the continued improvement of the business environment in electronic components around the globe. Having them as a member is great news for all ECIA members and the industry at large."

SOURCE RS Components