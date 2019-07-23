EchoStar and Hughes Recognized for Workplace Excellence

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) recently presented EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions, and its subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, four awards for workplace excellence. The 2019 accolades include awards for overall Workplace Excellence, Health & Wellness, EcoLeadership and Diversity. Remarkably, Hughes has earned recognition as an outstanding workplace every year since the awards were established in 1999.

"At Hughes, we know that employee satisfaction directly translates to successful and long-lasting relationships with our customers and partners," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "The continued recognition from AWE reflects the value we place on cultivating an excellent workplace where team members can excel and thrive."

In 2019, EchoStar and Hughes introduced several new initiatives to improve health and wellness as well as environmental sustainability. These include more options of healthy food in the workplace and an extensive selection of fitness and health classes for employees. A new "Green Committee" develops hands-on environmental programs and supports an employee eco-volunteerism effort at the company, which is certified as a "Green Business" by Montgomery County, Maryland. The award-winning workplace also includes an on-site health clinic and opportunities for educational advancement and leadership development.

Hughes is one of only eight businesses to receive the 2019 AWE Diversity Champion award, which recognizes companies committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Programming in this area at Hughes and EchoStar includes cultural enrichment events and partnerships with local organizations like the Society of Women Engineers and Society of Black Engineers, as well as comprehensive hiring programs for veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Founded in 1999, The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping companies become great places to work through offering competitive advantages in attracting and retaining top talent, generating community support and making efficient use of resources.

For consideration by the AWE, Hughes and EchoStar participated in a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professionals and master's degree and/or Ph.D. students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.3 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar

Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-and-hughes-recognized-for-workplace-excellence-300888828.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC