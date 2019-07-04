04.07.2019 23:03:00

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. to Delay Annual General Meeting Until August 6th, 2019

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSX: EFH) announced today that due to the pending regulatory approval of the sale of Echelon Insurance to CAA Club Group, the scheduling of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting was delayed.

The Company has notified the TSX of the delay.

Now that the sale of Echelon Insurance has been completed, the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting has been scheduled for August 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. EDT. The meeting will be held at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, 40 King St. W., Suite 2100, Toronto, ON.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca.

SOURCE Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

