Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Annual and Special General Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX: EFH) ("EFH" or the "Company") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it intends to delay its annual and special general meeting (the "Meeting") from October 5, 2020 to October 27, 2020. The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format, Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online where they can participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast. Detailed information on how to participate in the virtual Meeting will be included in the Company's management information circular and notice of meeting (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), expected to be filed on or before October 6, 2020.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca

