ebs Associates Makes Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Businesses for the 3rd Time in a Row

TIGARD, Ore., August 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, ebs Associates stamps its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This milestone puts them in the company of other third-time achievers: KnowBe4, Cylance, NativePath, Chef's Cut Real Jerky, et al.

Getting listed three times is no small feat and speaks volumes, especially given the fast-paced and dynamic industry ebs Associates lives in as a nationally recognized small business accounting and consulting firm and Elite QuickBooks Solution Provider.

Denise Loter-Koch, Founding Partner and CEO credits the continued efforts of ebs Associate team members, clients, and partners who mutually empower one another as the reason for being able to rise above the tide and realize their growth potential.

"We were ecstatic when we made the list the first two times time. After making it for a third consecutive year, we are honored to be among some of the top tier companies in America. This recognition truly showcases the talent of our team and the commitment we have to our clients," said Loter-Koch.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

ebs Associates continues pushing forward its vision of empowering business success. Earlier this year, the company merged with OUT OF THE BOX TECHNOLOGY, who also made the 2018 Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20.

SOURCE ebs Associates