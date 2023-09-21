|
22.09.2023 00:56:00
eBay Issues Statement Regarding Adevinta Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay is aware of the statement released by Adevinta regarding receipt of a non-binding indicative proposal for all the shares of Adevinta, and has expressed support for this proposal, under which eBay would retain part of its current shareholding in the company. eBay has no further comments to add.
About eBay
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. The forward-looking statements in this document address a potential transaction involving Adevinta's shares and eBay's holdings thereof. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the possibilities that the non-binding indicative proposal may not lead to a potential transaction between the parties or that Adevinta could enter into an alternative transaction or no transaction. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-issues-statement-regarding-adevinta-comments-301935631.html
SOURCE eBay Inc.
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.
Analysen zu eBay Inc.
