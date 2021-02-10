EazyML Selected a Finalist in Pandemic Response Challenge from XPRIZE

FREEHOLD, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Team, including Ex Bell Labs researchers and IPsoftwww.ipsoft.com technical leadership utilized EazyMLwww.eazyml.com to respond to the call of action by XPRIZE to help predict COVID-19 infection rates and prescribe Intervention Plans that regional governments, communities and organizations can implement when reopening their economies. The EazyML Team was chosen as a Finalist, selected from 104 semifinalists from 28 countries. Cognizant and XPRIZE will award a prize purse of $500K at the conclusion of the challenge on February 26, 2021.

The year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most catastrophic, life changing years in human history. Millions of lives lost; daily lives halted to a standstill; economic impact of shutdowns resulting in unemployment figures to reach historic proportions, while the Pandemic still rages on threatening humanity and our way of life.

The Founders of EazyML saw the opportunity to use their Machine Learning Platform for a good social, and humanitarian cause and responded by participating in the Pandemic Response Challenge.

The EazyML transparent and automated platform rapidly helped the team predict COVID-19 transmission rates and patterns while analyzing local COVID-19 data, intervention strategies, mitigation policies. This enabled the EazyML Team to develop and test prediction models that anticipate global infection spikes. Additionally, models were developed enabling the creation of Intervention Plans helping to minimize the number of cases and the impact of overly stringent intervention plans.

"Within a very short time frame, this challenge has shown encouraging results that leverage artificial intelligence at the service of social impact," said Amir Banifatemi, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer of XPRIZE.

About EazyML

EazyML is world's first Truly Transparent ML Platform. EazyML explains its predictions. Additionally, it has strong textual analytics prowess, well beyond other ML platforms. It's true-n-tried ML platform, which powers many use cases that are extensively deployed in the industry. EazyML's Transparency now reaches new heights – with the recent introduction of a ML Enhanced BI. EazyML powers BI platforms and enables analysts to automatically extracts insights, and rank order insights with confidence scores to convey how certain EazyML is of its recommendations.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world's grandest challenges.

