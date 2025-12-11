Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.12.2025 04:30:39

Eaton To Open New Manufacturing Campus In Virginia To Support Data Center Growth

Eaton Corporation
278.20 CHF -0.03%
(RTTNews) - Intelligent power management company Eaton announced plans to open a new manufacturing campus in Henrico County, Virginia, dedicated to critical power distribution technologies. The expansion comes as record demand from data center customers continues to rise, with more than 50 new data centers already permitted in Virginia this year. Eaton's investment will strengthen regional manufacturing for technologies essential to equipment uptime and reliability.

The company will more than double its footprint in Richmond, adding capacity and new capabilities for manufacturing static transfer switches, power distribution units, and remote power panels. Production at the new 350,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2027.

Eaton's investment in Virginia will enhance regional manufacturing for higher power gray space infrastructure serving North American customers. Since 2023, the company has invested more than $1.2 billion in North American manufacturing for its electrical solutions, underscoring its commitment to supporting critical industries.

The new Richmond-area campus will consolidate Eaton's local manufacturing operations from three nearby facilities, all located within three miles of the new site. Current employees will transition to the new location, and the project is expected to create 200 additional jobs, with hiring beginning in 2026. The expansion is supported by state and local economic development incentives.