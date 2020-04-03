03.04.2020 00:37:00

Eat Locally - Businesses Supporting Local Restaurants

WINSTED, Minn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When times get hard, living in a small close-knit community can oftentimes have a huge advantage. In following in their late father Jerry Sterner's legacy for love and pride in his local community, the Stafford and Frank Sterner families, owners of SJF Material Handling Inc. in Winsted, MN, would like to begin a movement encouraging other local businesses to daily patronize local restaurants in and around their own community, in support of our neighbors and friends.

For as long as Minnesota's executive order restricting business operations is in effect, due to COVID-19, SJF will be purchasing lunches from different local restaurants in Winsted, Minnesota, for all SJF employees working on-site. Frank and Stafford's hope is that other businesses will follow suit and come together in their own communities to boost sales to local restaurants and businesses.

SJF is committed to doing everything possible to help our community family through this difficult time. At the same time, this movement also rewards employees for their hard work in continuing to keep essential businesses running smoothly.

SJF would like to encourage all businesses to show their support in this way and to work together to become an example to other communities to do the same. All businesses working together can make it through this difficult time and strengthen their own communities in the process.

About SJF Material Handling Inc.: SJF Material Handling Inc. specializes in buying and selling new and used material handling equipment. Products include pallet racks, cantilever racking, conveyors, carousels, forklifts, mezzanines, case and carton flow racks, industrial shelving and storage systems.

Contact:
SJF Material Handling Inc.
800-598-5532 or 320-485-4974

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12817123

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-locally---businesses-supporting-local-restaurants-301034553.html

SOURCE SJF Material Handling Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 71.50
2.76 %
Givaudan 2'985.00
2.65 %
Novartis 80.78
2.38 %
CS Group 7.71
2.01 %
UBS Group 8.79
1.81 %
LafargeHolcim 34.52
-0.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 311.10
-0.19 %
Lonza Grp 391.30
-1.04 %
Sika 152.10
-2.66 %
Alcon 47.58
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.04.20
Preissprung bei Öl wohl nicht von Dauer
02.04.20
Vontobel: Disney+: Streamingdienst als Retter in der Not?
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
02.04.20
Weekly Hits: Familienunternehmen – Mehrwert fürs Depot / Bayer – Hoffnungsvolle Botschaften
02.04.20
Schwergewichte retten den SMI
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie verliert kräftig: ams-Kapitalerhöhung zu 70 Prozent gezeichnet und platziert
US-Börsen schliessen tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Dufry-Aktien brechen zweistellig ein - UBS kappt Kursziel um zwei Drittel
Gold auf Erholungskurs - Sollten Anleger jetzt zugreifen?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
Memo von Jeff Bezos: So verhält sich Amazon in der Coronavirus-Krise
Rohstoffe im März 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Markt Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin bleibt von Achterbahnfahrt der Märkte verschont
Marriott-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Daten von bis zu 5,2 Millionen Hotelgästen bei Marriott gestohlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
An der Wall Street ging es im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Obwohl es an der heimischen und deutschen Börse zeitweise tief nach unten ging, ging es am späten Nachmittag wieder aufwärts. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB