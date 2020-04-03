Eat Locally - Businesses Supporting Local Restaurants

WINSTED, Minn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When times get hard, living in a small close-knit community can oftentimes have a huge advantage. In following in their late father Jerry Sterner's legacy for love and pride in his local community, the Stafford and Frank Sterner families, owners of SJF Material Handling Inc. in Winsted, MN, would like to begin a movement encouraging other local businesses to daily patronize local restaurants in and around their own community, in support of our neighbors and friends.

For as long as Minnesota's executive order restricting business operations is in effect, due to COVID-19, SJF will be purchasing lunches from different local restaurants in Winsted, Minnesota, for all SJF employees working on-site. Frank and Stafford's hope is that other businesses will follow suit and come together in their own communities to boost sales to local restaurants and businesses.

SJF is committed to doing everything possible to help our community family through this difficult time. At the same time, this movement also rewards employees for their hard work in continuing to keep essential businesses running smoothly.

SJF would like to encourage all businesses to show their support in this way and to work together to become an example to other communities to do the same. All businesses working together can make it through this difficult time and strengthen their own communities in the process.

About SJF Material Handling Inc.: SJF Material Handling Inc. specializes in buying and selling new and used material handling equipment. Products include pallet racks, cantilever racking, conveyors, carousels, forklifts, mezzanines, case and carton flow racks, industrial shelving and storage systems.

