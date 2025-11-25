EasyJet Q4 Headline Profit, Revenues Rise; Lifts Dividend, To Meet GBP 1 Bln Mid-term Profit View

(RTTNews) - British airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY, EJTTF, EZJ.L) reported Tuesday higher headline profit and revenues in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025. Further, the firm said it is confident in achieving medium-term goal of delivering over 1 billion pounds in profit before tax.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects ASK capacity to grow by around 7 percent with an average sector length increase of c.4 percent. easyJet holidays customers are planned to grow up to 15 percent, from a base of 3.1m customers

The company noted that easyJet holidays target achieved ahead of schedule and upgraded to 450 million pounds in profit before tax by fiscal 2030.

Further, the Board is recommending an ordinary dividend of 13.2 pence per share, higher than last year's 12.1 pence subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on March 27, to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on February 20.

In the fourth quarter, Group headline profit before tax grew to 773 million pounds from last year's 724 million pounds.

Group headline EBIT increased to 779 million pounds from 702 million pounds a year ago. Group headline EBITDA went up to 960 million pounds from 929 million pounds last year.

Group revenue grew to 3.65 billion pounds from 3.41 billion in the prior year.

During the quarter, easyJet flew 30.4 million seats, a 1 percent increase on the same period last year. Load factor was 92.4 percent, 0.2 percentage points higher than prior year's 92.2 percent. Passenger numbers in the quarter increased to 28.1 million from 27.7 million a year ago.

In fiscal 2025, profit before tax climbed to 658 million pounds from 602 million pounds last year. Earnings per share improved to 64.7 pence from 59.6 pence a year ago.

Headline profit before tax rose 9 percent to 665 million pounds from 610 million pounds a year ago.

Basic headline earnings per share improved to 66.4 pence from 61.3 pence last year.

Total revenue for the year increased to 10.11 billion pounds from prior year's 9.31 billion pounds.

Capacity for the full year increased by 4 percent to 104.0 million seats. In the year, easyJet has flown 93.4 million customers, an increase of 4 percent year on year. Load factor improved to 89.8 percent from 89.3 percent a year ago.

