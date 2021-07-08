SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0921 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’804 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’708 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 73.4 -2.0% 

08.07.2021 05:13:00

EasyCompare Donates 1,205,425 THB to Help Underprivileged Thai Children During COVID-19 Crisis

BANGKOK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The donation from EasyCompare, a digital car insurance broker, will go to Hands Across the Water, an international organisation that provides homes, food, and education for disadvantaged and at-risk youngsters in Thailand who have no family support network.

EasyCompare donates vital funds to children’s charity Hands Across the Water, which is struggling to sustain its operations during the Covid crisis

Powered by Auto & General, the Bangkok-based car insurance brokerage firm, says it stepped in after hearing about the charity's economic plight due to the pandemic. The charity's fund-raising efforts have been severely disrupted with up to 75% lost income in the last 12 months, which has led to much of their work, including new projects, being halted, or put on hold.

The funds from EasyCompare will pay for up to five months' running costs for PAMA House, a safe home for 24 children, located in Chanthaburi Province.

Founder of Hands Across the Water, Peter Baines, says the pandemic has thwarted their ability to hold events that generate funds, leaving them struggling to maintain operations. The donation, he says, could not be timelier.

Peter Baines added: "The incredibly generous donation from Auto & General has meant that we haven't had to reduce our level of care for the kids at PAMA House.  It has meant we can continue to fund the children studying at university, it has meant we have not had to compromise on the level of health and medical care they receive, and it has allowed us to continue in our pursuit of providing the children with a life of choice not chance.  For the children of PAMA House, Auto & General provided them with continuity and certainty which has been so incredibly important during these times."

EasyCompare says it is delighted to be able to give back to the Thai community during such challenging times and to be able to help support those most in need.

Alisa Apaivongse, Country Head of EasyCompare, added: ''The pandemic has been an exceedingly grim time for the people of Thailand and our most vulnerable communities are really suffering. We are so happy that we have been able to provide funds to assist Hands Across the Water and allow them to continue their magnificent work in helping keep our disadvantaged children safe and out of danger. We are honoured to support such a worthy cause. And we are glad that our donation is really making a difference to these children's lives during this crisis."

About EasyCompare

EasyCompare, powered by Auto & General, is a digital car insurance price comparison website and broker serving Thailand's motorists.

It is part of an international Group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The Group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.

About Hands Across the Water

Following the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, Peter Baines worked with the Australian Police Force in finding and identifying the 5,395 bodies that were recovered.

After meeting a group of local Thai children who had lost their parents, Peter founded Hands Across the Water to help provide a safe and secure future for them. Today Hands has seven children's homes and cares for 350 children in Thailand. The organisation says it measures its success not in the homes built or money raised but the choices the kids have when they leave home. Currently they have 20 youngsters at universities in Thailand and a 27 students who have graduated. For more information go to https://www.handsacrossthewater.org.au/about

SOURCE EasyCompare Thailand

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

07.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
07.07.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit Konjunktursorgen unter Druck
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Nächster Musk-IPO nach Tesla? Wann mit dem Börsengang von Starlink zu rechnen ist
Nordex-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Nordex erhält ersten Teilauftrag für Grossauftrag in Australien
UBS und Baloise wollen im Immobilienbereich zusammenarbeiten - Aktien uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit