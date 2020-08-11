11.08.2020 22:30:00

Eastside to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 13, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company") will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that same day, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 4:30pm ET to review the results.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors/.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10147164. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey with companion brands Granny Rich Reserve and Howdy Dew!, newly acquired Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Whiskeys, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-august-13-2020-301110216.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.36
4.25 %
The Swatch Grp 199.35
3.18 %
CieFinRichemont 59.24
3.13 %
Alcon 57.14
2.92 %
Swiss Re 73.24
2.43 %
SGS 2’392.00
0.21 %
Nestle 108.08
0.17 %
Roche Hldg G 312.90
-0.24 %
Givaudan 3’721.00
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 546.80
-2.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11:30
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Pfizer im Kampf gegen das Corona-Virus
08:46
SMI - das Warten auf Impulse
10.08.20
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:54
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Meyer Burger verkauft Hersteller für Mikrowellen- und Plasmasysteme Muegge - Aktie stärker
Roche erreicht nicht alle Ziele mit Etrolizumab in verschiedenen Studien - Roche-Aktie gibt ab
Goldman Sachs-Analystin: Gold ist kein strategisches Anlagegut
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel -- Schweizer Börse mit Zugewinnen - SMI zeitweise über 10'200 -- DAX schierte knapp an 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Zuschläge. Am Dienstag zeigten sich die US-Märkte mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden am Dienstag überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB