Eastman reveals vision for sustainable future at LUXE PACK MONACO 2019

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global specialty plastics provider Eastman unveils the sustainable transformation of its cosmetics portfolio at LUXE PACK MONACO at the Grimaldi Forum Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Eastman will showcase next-generation Eastman Trēva™ engineering bioplastic and introduce Eastman Cristal Revēl™ copolyesters, a new line of proprietary post-consumer recycled content (PCR) compounded polyesters. These new sustainable materials will participate alongside The Glass Polymer™ family of cosmetic materials in the circular economy via Eastman's recently announced unique recycling technology loops: mechanical recycling stream technologies, carbon renewal technology and advanced circular recycling.

Every year, the LUXE PACK in green Awards recognize the best sustainable packaging innovations in the world and the best responsible initiative. Eastman is pleased to be among this year's nominees for their transformative circular solutions. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 1.

"At Eastman, sustainability is at the core of who we are as a company. Investment in these new technologies underscores our unwavering commitment to ensure full participation in the circular economy," said Glenn Goldman, marketing director, Eastman Specialty Plastics. "The products we are introducing today provide real solutions to sustainability challenges and represent a brighter future for our company and our partners."

Eastman's mechanical recycling stream technologies leverage the municipal recycle stream to compound high quality PCR feedstock with proprietary combinations of virgin copolyester. The resulting resin addresses a diverse set of needs in color, processing, sustainability and mold thickness – all in a single pellet solution. Additionally, most of these products are compatible in the PET recycle stream, enabling brands to "close the loop" via an existing and familiar recycling infrastructure.

Carbon renewal technology (CRT) is a chemical recycling technology that diverts mixed plastic waste from the landfill and converts it to simple molecular components that are then reintroduced in the production of a variety of Eastman products, including Trēva. With CRT, newer generations of Trēva can benefit from recycled materials alongside its strong biocontent origins (>40 percent renewable content from sustainably sourced trees).

Advanced circular recycling (ACR) is a chemical recycling process leveraging methanolysis to introduce a mix of polyester waste, including colored PET and Eastman copolyesters, to produce virgin-like materials. Utilizing ACR, innovative products within The Glass Polymer family of cosmetic materials, such as Eastman Cristal™ EV600, will incorporate high percentages of recycled material with zero drop-off in performance, safety or aesthetics.

Mechanical recycling stream technologies and CRT are currently operational for scaled capacity, with full-scale operations expected for ACR within 24-36 months.

