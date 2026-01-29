Eastman Chemical Company Aktie 159505 / US2774321002
29.01.2026 22:45:22
Eastman Chemical Q4 Profit Retreats
(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.75 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to $1.973 billion from $2.245 billion last year.
Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.973 Bln vs. $2.245 Bln last year.