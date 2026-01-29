Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9146 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’380 -0.7%  Bitcoin 64’532 -5.6%  Dollar 0.7660 -0.3%  Öl 70.9 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Riot Platforms meldet für Dezember höchsten Bitcoin-Verkauf der Unternehmensgeschichte
Apple-Aktie legt zu: iKonzern steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Erwartungen übertroffen
NVIDIA ohne Nachfolgeplan: Wer folgt auf Langzeit-CEO Jensen Huang?
Microsoft-Aktie fällt trotz starken Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen - KI-Ausgaben im Blick
Tesla-Aktie sinkt: E-Autobauer schliesst 2025 erstmals mit Umsatzrückgang ab - Gewinne überzeugen aber
Suche...

Eastman Chemical Company Aktie 159505 / US2774321002

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.01.2026 22:45:22

Eastman Chemical Q4 Profit Retreats

Eastman Chemical Company
51.96 CHF -1.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.1% to $1.973 billion from $2.245 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.973 Bln vs. $2.245 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Eastman Chemical Company

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?