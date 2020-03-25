Eastern Platinum Limited's Operations in South Africa to Temporarily Close Effective March 27, 2020 to Comply with the South African 21 Day Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited ("Eastplats" or the "Company") reports that the president of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, has imposed a nation-wide twenty-one (21) day lockdown to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will begin at midnight on March 26 in South Africa and end at midnight on April 16. Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes except under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care and buy food and medicine.

As a result, the Company will temporarily close all operations in South Africa including the current re-mining operations at Crocodile River Mine ("CRM"), except for some critical underground care and maintenance activities where the Company will seek an exception. Management and staff are working to safeguard our employees and equipment at this time.

During this Coronavirus outbreak, Eastplats has produced risk assessments and adopted appropriate new and updated procedures to ensure as best as possible it maintained a safe place for its employees and the communities in which it operates. During this time and when operations restart Eastplats will maintain its safety standards.

The effects of the Coronavirus are changing rapidly and the consequences of the temporary shutdown of the CRM cannot be reasonably estimated at this time but could have material adverse effects on the Company's business and cashflows.

The Company supports the South African government's efforts to fight the Coronavirus.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Limited