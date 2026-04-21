East West Bancorp Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $358 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $774 million from $692 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $358 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.57 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $774 Mln vs. $692 Mln last year.