East West Bancorp Aktie 941081 / US27579R1041
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21.04.2026 22:11:05
East West Bancorp Q1 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $358 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $774 million from $692 million last year.
East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $358 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.57 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $774 Mln vs. $692 Mln last year.