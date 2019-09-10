10.09.2019 05:30:00

East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration, Tourism Bureau, MOTC kicks off 2019 East of Taiwan cycling festival in August

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration (Administration), Tourism Bureau, MOTC has invited cycling enthusiasts of all ages from all over the world to take part in the annual 2019 East of Taiwan cycling festival, which kicked off in August.

 

This year's event will encourage participants to enjoy the spectacular countryside scenery in the East of Taiwan and slow-paced cycling itineraries, rather than focusing on cycling speeds or distances, according to Kuo Chen-Ling, Director of the Administration. A new theme around the concept of "township tours" is now a part of the experience. The itineraries include the East of Taiwan 320-km and 175-km Cycling Challenge and the Fenglin Township Cycling Trip. The East of Taiwan 320-km and 175-km Cycling Challenge will depart from Liyu Lake in Shoufeng Township, Hualien and connect with Highways 9 and 11, as well as Routes 193 and 75. Cyclists are welcome to explore the spectacular scenery and unique township cultures of the East of Taiwan via stamp collection fairs and get-togethers. In addition, participants who prefer short-distance itineraries and their family members can take part in the Huadong Barrier-free Cycling event between September 10 and 12 or the Fenglin Cycling Fun Ride between November 15 and 16.

Both Hualien and Taitung are home to thriving indigenous cultures. The Administration has invited Yosifu, an Amis artist from Yuli, Hualien, who is currently based in the UK, to create limited-edition cycling jerseys and polo shirts featuring an aboriginal-style totem symbolizing the harvest. The jerseys and polo shirts will be available for sale, and some will be allocated as lucky draw prizes for cyclists who reach the finish line, said the director. The Administration aims to deliver an experience that combines sports, local culture and art by partnering with a native artist.

The administration invites professional and non-professional cyclists of all ages and nationalities to take part in the cycling event to be held along the stunning East Coast of Taiwan. Get ready to enjoy a slow-paced, laid-back and fun cycling trip.

The cycling activities are now open for registration. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Places are limited, so please register ASAP. All interested people are sincerely invited to take a break from their busy lives and embark on a slow-paced trip to the East of Taiwan where they will find joy and happiness.

For more information:

1. 2019 East of Taiwan website (http://www.cyclist.org.tw/index.asp)
2. East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration website (https://www.erv-nsa.gov.tw/) and FB (https://www.facebook.com/tbrocerv/)
3. Event contractor: Taiwan Cyclist Federation, Contact Number: +886-2-8919-3595

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190905/2570733-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190905/2570733-1-b

SOURCE East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration, Tourism Bureau, MOTC

