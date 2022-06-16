Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
EAST JEFFERSON GENERAL HOSPITAL RECEIVES MAGNET RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN NURSING

Hospital is the only one in Louisiana to achieve this recognition for five consecutive terms

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive term, East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) has attained Magnet® recognition as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. This credential is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. EJGH is the only Louisiana hospital to receive this recognition for five consecutive terms.

Magnet hospitals are certified as institutions where nurses are empowered to not only take the lead on patient care, but to be the drivers of institutional healthcare change and innovation. This voluntary credentialing program for hospitals recognizes excellence in nursing. EJGH continues to belong to the Magnet community—a select group of 589 healthcare organizations out of more than 6,000 in the U.S. Only 32 organizations in the nation have ever received a fifth designation.

"Being recognized as a Magnet hospital for the fifth consecutive term speaks volumes about the level of patient care delivered at our hospital," said Richard Tanzella, CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital. "I am proud of our team members for maintaining this prestigious designation and showing our community that we are committed to providing expert care every single day."

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization's nursing excellence. Metrics include the quality of nursing leadership, coordination, and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

"Our nurses are some of the most dedicated individuals in healthcare and they continue to prioritize extraordinary care for all patients," said Ruby Brewer, Chief Nursing Officer at East Jefferson General Hospital. "Receiving the Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and it confirms our commitment to offering the best possible care to our community."

According to ANCC, Magnet recognition has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities including higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, higher availability of help, and other advantages. EJGH is proud to be consistently recognized for providing compassionate care and quality service to a community it has supported for fifty years.

