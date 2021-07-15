EarthLink Partners with the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program to Help Customers Stay Connected and Save Money

|
15.07.2021 20:56:00
ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its partnership with the government-funded Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Qualified current and prospective customers can now receive up to $50 each month off their internet bill for a limited time.
EarthLink offers fiber and DSL internet service with speeds up to 1 Gig. Unlike many other providers, with EarthLink's EBB program, there are no activation fees, no credit checks, and no internet data caps. Additionally, a wireless gateway device to deliver in-home WiFi is included for new EarthLink EBB customers, along with free professional installation.
"EarthLink is proud to be a part of this federal stimulus program that's keeping Americans connected on the heels of a yearlong crisis," said Glenn Goad, EarthLink CEO. "We want to make it easy and affordable for customers to stay online so they can support their families, look for new job opportunities, take care of their health, and ensure their kids have access to educational resources."
If a customer qualifies for EarthLink's EBB program, the monthly discount will only apply to charges for broadband service and modem rental. The benefit is limited to one account per eligible household and is only applicable where EarthLink internet service is available.
Customers can see if they qualify and enroll by going to earthlink.net/EBB or by calling 833-787-2118.
About EarthLink:
EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access without credit checks to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering award-winning high-speed internet service for customers in 48 states across America. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthlink-partners-with-the-emergency-broadband-benefit-ebb-program-to-help-customers-stay-connected-and-save-money-301335124.html
SOURCE EarthLink
China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.
Inside
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones gibt im Donnerstagshandel ab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden Verluste verzeichnet. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlor im Donnerstagshandel deutlich an Boden. Keine einheitliche Richtung fanden die grössten Börsen in Fernost.
