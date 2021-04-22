 Earth Day: WATG Reimagines One Of The World's Most Iconic Destinations | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
22.04.2021 00:52:00

Earth Day: WATG Reimagines One Of The World's Most Iconic Destinations

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WATG, the world's leading global destination and hospitality design firm, has debuted Green Block Honolulu – its third vision alongside London and New York City. This innovative planning and landscape architecture solution responds to the global community's call to 'restore our earth' and demonstrates how one of the world's most recognized and beloved urban avenues can be transformed into a lush, eco-friendly space for tourists and kamaʻaina alike.

The Green Block concept transforms urban hardscapes into oases through landscape design and flexible, modular structures. Comprised of 100% recyclable building materials, it requires little to no maintenance due to its self-contained irrigation reservoir and root barriers. Equally adaptable for community planning, its components can be custom designed for any location or distance and be temporary or permanent.

Kalakaua Avenue is one of the most economically prosperous yet environmentally vulnerable streets in America and has served as the main entryway into Waikiki since the 1800s. With sweeping views alongside world-famous Waikiki beach, the street showcases a unique fusion of architecture styles – including the WATG-designed Royal Hawaiian, Sheraton Waikiki, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach and Spa, and 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

"Many important discussions are happening around what the future can look like and the relationship between health, wellbeing and the environment," said David D. Moore, President + CEO of WATG. "Bringing Green Block to the islands, where WATG first pioneered hospitality design, pays homage to our company's origin, as well as our enduring commitment to sustainability and our Hawaiʻi ʻohana. Green Block shares a tangible vision of 'what's possible' for the future of destination design and sparks a conversation as we rethink how we live."

Serving as a living, breathing solution to air filtration, car noise reduction, impact and pollution, Green Block increases green corridors for people to interact with nature. It encourages cycling and walking, replacing paved paths with lush native greenery; and enhances curb appeal for restaurants and retail – providing untapped commercial opportunities for increased foot traffic and outdoor experiences.

The goal of Green Block is to facilitate and encourage discussions around sustainable living, and how that can be incrementally and practically achieved in urban areas. It reinforces WATG's founding principles: designing resilient destinations and spaces where people thrive, using sustainable materials and techniques, championing and preserving the environments and communities that we touch, and delivering exceptional design solutions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-watg-reimagines-one-of-the-worlds-most-iconic-destinations-301274349.html

SOURCE WATG

