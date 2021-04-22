 Earth Day is Every Day at Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Earth Day is Every Day at Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve

LINCOLN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green burial has long been an alternative to conventional burial that allows you or your loved one to return to the earth naturally after passing. It's not a new idea, but it is a concept that is growing in popularity, not only because of its simplicity but also because of the environmental benefits. Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve in Lincoln, CA celebrated Earth Day today with a special open house to showcase the serene and peaceful property and highlight the conservation-minded land management techniques that make green burial an environmentally conscious choice.

Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve, Lincoln, CA

Morgan Oaks doesn't look like a traditional cemetery. Visitors won't see rows of tombstones, but rather burial spaces along the nature trails, among beautiful oak trees and rolling hills. The company is committed to maintaining a natural landscape preserved in perpetuity. Green burial protects these natural areas and creates a meaningful place of remembrance in one of its beautiful hillside gardens.

"As families move through this deeply personal journey, we at Morgan Oaks give them peace of mind, knowing their personal legacy will continue to support life on earth," said Mark Heintz, co-founder of Morgan Oaks. "Our team has more than 20 years of experience in the field of land conservation and has partnered with experts in the green burial movement to deliver unparalleled guidance and support to customers."

Morgan Oaks' green burial services include full-body interment, cremation remains burial, remains scattering and memorial trees so we can meet the needs of all those that are environmentally conscious. Green burial reduces the use of chemical preservatives that can pollute the earth. The practice protects and restores habitats for native plants and animals, reduces less carbon into the atmosphere, prevents toxic chemicals from contaminating the earth and reduces groundwater and soil contamination.

Founded in 2020, Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve provides families with natural and meaningful memorial landscapes that focus on preservation and stewardship. It is dedicated to creating beautiful and peaceful final resting spaces that are focused on restoring and protecting the natural surroundings of the existing ecosystems. They have a caring staff to guide you every step of the way as you navigate through difficult times. By choosing a green burial, you are not only choosing a more cost-effective option over traditional methods, but you will also be creating a long-lasting, living legacy. For more information visit www.morganoaksgreenburial.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-day-is-every-day-at-morgan-oaks-eternal-preserve-301275236.html

SOURCE Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve

