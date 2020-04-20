|
20.04.2020 14:05:00
Earth Day 50th Anniversary: Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet
In the 50 years since Earth Day was launched, which companies stepped up to deliver green solutions?
TORONTO, MONTREAL and NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Corporate Knights - in partnership with Earth Day Canada and Earth Day Initiative - will release a list of the Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the Past 50 years.
The list will be launched via Zoom on April 20th at 11am EDT: https://zoom.us/j/273414943?pwd=RnhjOFpDaGFodHl3UU5oalVHL1ZXZz09
"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it's worth remembering we have a pretty good track record of fixing planetary-scale problems when we set our minds to it", said Toby Heaps, editor-in-chief of Corporate Knights.
The Green 50 are examples of moments that reveal the profound impact corporations can have on the planet when they lead change rather than follow it," said Pierre Lussier, Executive Director of Earth Day Canada. "The Top 50 isn't an endorsement of a company's entire corporate legacy. It's a recognition that one act – one sustainability chief's initiative, one big-tent collaboration with non-profits, regulators and like-minded companies, one sustainably minded CEO – can shift the tides," said Mr. Lussier.
"While the pandemic is the most urgent threat facing us this year, the climate crisis represents the greatest challenge to the future of humanity – and also vast opportunities for those disruptors and scalers that deliver closed loop, clean economy solutions," said John Oppermann, Executive Director of the Earth Day Initiative.
"We hope this Top 50 list will inspire more leadership at a time when the planet and every living entity on it needs it most," Mr. Opperman said.
Open nominations for the Top 50 were held in February. In addition, Corporate Knights contacted close to 100 thought leaders in various sectors and industries to get their input. A team of expert advisors* helped reduce the shortlist to 150, then a panel of judges voted on their top 50 picks.
The full Green 50 can be viewed on April 20 from 7am EDT at: https://www.corporateknights.com/channels/leadership/green-50-15873660
Green 50 Judges:
Pierre Lussier, director of Earth Day Canada
John Oppermann, executive director of Earth Day Initiative
Toby Heaps, CEO and co-founder of Corporate Knights
Adria Vasil, managing editor, Corporate Knights
About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.
About Earth Day Canada: Earth Day Canada is a charity that helps people and organizations reduce their impact on the environment through concrete action on Earth Day and every day.
About Earth Day Initiative: Since 1970, Earth Day has been a catalyst for ongoing education, action, and change. Earth Day Initiative is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions through partnerships with schools, community organizations, businesses, and governments.
* Adèle Hurley, Andrew Craig, Andy Behar, Beatrice Olivastri, Blair Feltmate, Bruce Lourie, Céline Bak, Charmaine Love, David Love, David Runnalls, David Wheeler, Frances Edmonds, Frank Frantisak, Geoff Love, Greg Payne, Hazel Henderson, Hunter Lovins, Ivo Mulder, Jane Ambachtsheer, John Cook, John Elkington, Julia Christensen-Hughes, Mark Rudolph, Mark Tercek, Michael de Pencier, Monte Hummel, Nick Parker, Peter Love, Ralph Torrie, Shanta Chatterji Simon Zadek, Tyler Hamilton, Valerie Chort, Vicky Sharpe.
Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the past 50 years
Company
Act
Year
Country
Patagonia
First major clothing company to put
1973
USA
SC Johnson
First to ban ozone-destroying CFCs
1975
USA
The Body Shop
Jump-started wave of conscious
1976
United Kingdom
Cascades Tissue Group
Pioneered idea of turning
1977
Canada
Ballard Power Systems
Trailblazing developer of hydrogen
1983
Canada
HP
Early leader in e-waste recycling
1987
USA
IKEA
Early adopter of Natural Step
1990
Sweden
Herman Miller and
Creation of system for designing
1990s
USA
Sony
Release of the world's first
1991
Japan
Nichia Corporation
Started production of the first high-brightness
1993
Japan
BYD
Founded its first rechargeable
1995
China
ABB
Started production of direct torque
1995
Switzerland,
Interface
Launch of the Mission Zero program,
1994
USA
Toyota
Debuted the world's first mass-produced
1997
Japan
Unilever
Launch of the Marine Stewardship Council–
1997
United Kingdom,
Impax
Pioneered investing in environmental
1998
United Kingdom
LONGi Solar
Driver of the solar industry shift to
2000
China
Umicore
Transformation from destructive miner
2000s
Belgium
Tembec
After facing years of protest, Tembec
2001
Canada
Legal & General
The multinational financial-services
2002
United Kingdom
Bioregional
Developed One Planet Living framework
2002
United Kingdom
Tesla
Founded with goal of bringing high-
2003
USA
Walmart
Consumer backlash against its business practices
2005
USA
BlaBlaCar
This French company established the
2006
France
Seventh Generation
This maker of green cleaning products
2007
USA
Intel
One of the first companies to link employee
2008
USA
Ørsted
Formerly Danish Oil and Natural Gas;
2009–2019
Denmark
Kimberly-Clark
After years of Greenpeace campaigning,
2009
USA
IBM
First electronic maker to phase the
2010
USA
Sainsbury
Becomes world's largest retailer of
2010
United Kingdom
Kering
The luxury clothing giant publishes
2011
France
Plastic Bank
Turns plastic waste into currency
2013
Canada
Rockefeller Brothers
Announces that it's divesting from
2014
USA
Philips
Pioneered circularity as a service.
2014
Netherlands
Ontario Power
Closure of Ontario's last coal-fired
2014
Canada
Norges Bank Investment
World's second-largest asset owner
2015
Norway
Adidas
First major shoe company to scale
2015
Germany
European Bank for
Launched the Green Economy
Transition strategy and has now financed
2015
European Union
Axa
First major insurance company to
2015
France
Beyond Meat
Launches plant-based burger that "bleeds,"
2016
USA
Alipay
Launched the Alipay Ant Forest app,
2016
China
SSAB, LKAB & Vattenfall
Created HYBRIT initiative for fossil-free
2016
Sweden
Industrial and Commercial
The largest bank in the world
2016
China
Google has become the
2017
USA
Caisse de dépôt et
First major institutional investor in
2017
Canada
TerraCycle
Creation of LOOP, the closed-loop
2019
USA
Maple Leaf Foods
First major meat company to bet big on
2019
Canada
KLM
First major airline to invest in sustainable
2019
Netherlands
Mahindra Group
One of India's largest businesses,
2019
India
Microsoft
The largest company in the world
2020
USA
SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}