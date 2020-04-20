Earth Day 50th Anniversary: Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet

In the 50 years since Earth Day was launched, which companies stepped up to deliver green solutions?

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Corporate Knights - in partnership with Earth Day Canada and Earth Day Initiative - will release a list of the Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the Past 50 years.

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it's worth remembering we have a pretty good track record of fixing planetary-scale problems when we set our minds to it", said Toby Heaps, editor-in-chief of Corporate Knights.

The Green 50 are examples of moments that reveal the profound impact corporations can have on the planet when they lead change rather than follow it," said Pierre Lussier, Executive Director of Earth Day Canada. "The Top 50 isn't an endorsement of a company's entire corporate legacy. It's a recognition that one act – one sustainability chief's initiative, one big-tent collaboration with non-profits, regulators and like-minded companies, one sustainably minded CEO – can shift the tides," said Mr. Lussier.

"While the pandemic is the most urgent threat facing us this year, the climate crisis represents the greatest challenge to the future of humanity – and also vast opportunities for those disruptors and scalers that deliver closed loop, clean economy solutions," said John Oppermann, Executive Director of the Earth Day Initiative.

"We hope this Top 50 list will inspire more leadership at a time when the planet and every living entity on it needs it most," Mr. Opperman said.

Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the past 50 years

Company Act Year Country Patagonia First major clothing company to put

protecting the planet at core of its

brand 1973 USA SC Johnson First to ban ozone-destroying CFCs

from aerosol products 1975 USA The Body Shop Jump-started wave of conscious

consumerism and cruelty-free

cosmetics 1976 United Kingdom Cascades Tissue Group Pioneered idea of turning

household and industrial waste into

toilet paper, saving 46 million trees

every year 1977 Canada Ballard Power Systems Trailblazing developer of hydrogen

fuel-cell technology 1983 Canada HP Early leader in e-waste recycling

and take-back programs 1987 USA IKEA Early adopter of Natural Step

Framework to help IKEA purge

formaldehyde from its wood and

secure a sustainable lumber supply 1990 Sweden Herman Miller and

MBDC Creation of system for designing

cradle-to-cradle-certified products

(today there are more than

600 C2C certifications in 30 countries) 1990s USA Sony Release of the world's first

commercial rechargeable lithium-ion

battery, crucial to the mobile technology

and electric vehicle revolution 1991 Japan Nichia Corporation Started production of the first high-brightness

blue LED light, enabling the invention of the

groundbreaking white LED; the invention

effectively made Edison's energy-hogging

incandescent light bulb obsolete 1993 Japan BYD Founded its first rechargeable

-battery factory, setting it on the

path to becoming world's largest

electric carmaker 1995 China ABB Started production of direct torque

variable-speed drives; sparked dramatic

reductions in power use across a

wide array of industries 1995 Switzerland,

Sweden Interface Launch of the Mission Zero program,

challenging the company to eliminate

any negative impact it had on the environment

by 2020. It was a radical path for a carpet

business in the mid-1990s and inspired

countless companies to invest in sustainability. 1994 USA Toyota Debuted the world's first mass-produced

hybrid electric vehicle. It's since sold 14 million

units. 1997 Japan Unilever Launch of the Marine Stewardship Council–

certified seafood program with WWF, catalyzed

by collapse of Grand Banks cod fishery in

Canada in the 1990s 1997 United Kingdom,

Netherlands Impax Pioneered investing in environmental

solutions and today has £15.1 billion in

assets. Its work blazed the trail for

today's explosion in responsible

investing. 1998 United Kingdom LONGi Solar Driver of the solar industry shift to

efficient mono wafers, which has

been critical to reducing the cost of

solar panels around the globe 2000 China Umicore Transformation from destructive miner

to world's largest recycler of precious

metals. Today, Umicore largely mines

metals from e-waste, spent batteries

and smelter residues. 2000s Belgium Tembec After facing years of protest, Tembec

became the first and largest Canadian

forest-products company to go all in on

Forest Stewardship Council certification. 2001 Canada Legal & General The multinational financial-services

company was the first investor to

back CDP's push to get companies to

disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 525 investors globally, with

assets of US$96 trillion, have now signed

CDP's disclosure request. 2002 United Kingdom Bioregional Developed One Planet Living framework

for global eco-communities, providing tools

and training to create sustainable homes

and communities around the globe. 2002 United Kingdom Tesla Founded with goal of bringing high-

performance, zero-emission EVs to

the masses. Tesla showed it was possible

to make an EV that accelerates as fast as

a Ferrari, which influenced legacy and

luxury automakers to embrace the

commercialization of electric cars. 2003 USA Walmart Consumer backlash against its business practices

prompted the world's largest company to announce

it was going green, launching zero-waste,

100%-renewable-energy and sustainable-product

targets and triggering a wave of improvements

among suppliers. 2005 USA BlaBlaCar This French company established the

world's leading long-distance

ridesharing start-up and now has 87

million members in 22 countries. 2006 France Seventh Generation This maker of green cleaning products

became a founding member of B Corp,

which holds purpose-driven companies

to account. 2007 USA Intel One of the first companies to link employee

bonuses to sustainability performance –

effectively making its sustainability goals everyone's job. 2008 USA Ørsted Formerly Danish Oil and Natural Gas;

undertook a massive transformation,

shifting its energy generation from

85% fossil fuels to 75% renewables

in a decade. 2009–2019 Denmark Kimberly-Clark After years of Greenpeace campaigning,

the world's largest manufacturer of tissue-paper

products set a goal of getting

100% of its wood pulp from environmentally

responsible sources. 2009 USA IBM First electronic maker to phase the

"forever chemicals" PFOS and PFOA

out of its chip manufacturing business –

making IBM's e-waste less toxic. 2010 USA Sainsbury Becomes world's largest retailer of

Fairtrade products 2010 United Kingdom Kering The luxury clothing giant publishes

the first Environmental Profit & Loss

Account of its Puma division,

assigning a monetary value to

nature's "services" used by the

business – fresh water, clean air,

healthy biodiversity – as well as

to the company's negative impacts. 2011 France Plastic Bank Turns plastic waste into currency 2013 Canada Rockefeller Brothers

Fund Announces that it's divesting from

fossil fuel investments, kicking off

the divestment movement; now

been embraced by major financial

players representing assets in

excess of US $11 trillion at the

end of 2019. 2014 USA Philips Pioneered circularity as a service.

Philips didn't invent the light bulb,

but it reinvented how we buy them,

by turning lighting into a rentable

service that makes it easier for

Philips to reuse and recycle

materials at their end of life. 2014 Netherlands Ontario Power

Generation (OPG) Closure of Ontario's last coal-fired

power plants and launch of solar

plant with First Nations partners 2014 Canada Norges Bank Investment

Management World's second-largest asset owner

exits coal investments 2015 Norway Adidas First major shoe company to scale

use of ocean plastic 2015 Germany European Bank for

Reconstruction and

Development Launched the Green Economy Transition strategy and has now financed

1,900 green projects and signed US$34

billion in green investments 2015 European Union Axa First major insurance company to

begin withdrawing from coal. More than

35 insurers with combined assets of

US$8.9 trillion have now adopted

some form of coal divestment

policies. 2015 France Beyond Meat Launches plant-based burger that "bleeds,"

fuelling a rise in "flexitarians" – and a

stampede of restaurant partnerships

racing to put plant protein on the menu 2016 USA Alipay Launched the Alipay Ant Forest app,

which has planted 122 million

trees and counting and inspired

similar models in other countries. 2016 China SSAB, LKAB & Vattenfall Created HYBRIT initiative for fossil-free

steelmaking technology. With steel

accounting for 8.3% of all global CO2

emissions, the emerging technology

holds a lot of promise. 2016 Sweden Industrial and Commercial

Bank of China The largest bank in the world

became the first bank in China to

evaluate the impact of environmental

policies on credit risks. 2016 China Google Google has become the

world's largest corporate buyer

of renewable power. 2017 USA Caisse de dépôt et

placement du Québec First major institutional investor in

North America to set targets for

carbon reduction and climate solutions 2017 Canada TerraCycle Creation of LOOP, the closed-loop

refillable packaging service for large

packaged-good brands 2019 USA Maple Leaf Foods First major meat company to bet big on

plant protein 2019 Canada KLM First major airline to invest in sustainable

aviation fuel at scale. SkyNRG's biofuels

are notably palm-oil free and sourced

mostly from used cooking oil. 2019 Netherlands Mahindra Group One of India's largest businesses,

Mahindra joined the Science Based

Targets initiative and got 450 other

companies to follow suit. 2019 India Microsoft The largest company in the world

by market cap, Microsoft's groundbreaking

pledge commits to removing all the

carbon it has emitted through

electricity production since the

founding of the company in 1975. 2020 USA

