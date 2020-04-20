20.04.2020 14:05:00

Earth Day 50th Anniversary: Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet

In the 50 years since Earth Day was launched, which companies stepped up to deliver green solutions?

TORONTO, MONTREAL and NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Corporate Knights - in partnership with Earth Day Canada and Earth Day Initiative - will release a list of the Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the Past 50 years.

The list will be launched via Zoom on April 20th at 11am EDT: https://zoom.us/j/273414943?pwd=RnhjOFpDaGFodHl3UU5oalVHL1ZXZz09

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it's worth remembering we have a pretty good track record of fixing planetary-scale problems when we set our minds to it", said Toby Heaps, editor-in-chief of Corporate Knights.

The Green 50 are examples of moments that reveal the profound impact corporations can have on the planet when they lead change rather than follow it," said Pierre Lussier, Executive Director of Earth Day Canada. "The Top 50 isn't an endorsement of a company's entire corporate legacy. It's a recognition that one act – one sustainability chief's initiative, one big-tent collaboration with non-profits, regulators and like-minded companies, one sustainably minded CEO – can shift the tides," said Mr. Lussier.

"While the pandemic is the most urgent threat facing us this year, the climate crisis represents the greatest challenge to the future of humanity – and also vast opportunities for those disruptors and scalers that deliver closed loop, clean economy solutions," said John Oppermann, Executive Director of the Earth Day Initiative.

"We hope this Top 50 list will inspire more leadership at a time when the planet and every living entity on it needs it most," Mr. Opperman said.

Open nominations for the Top 50 were held in February. In addition, Corporate Knights contacted close to 100 thought leaders in various sectors and industries to get their input. A team of expert advisors* helped reduce the shortlist to 150, then a panel of judges voted on their top 50 picks.

The full Green 50 can be viewed on April 20 from 7am EDT at: https://www.corporateknights.com/channels/leadership/green-50-15873660

Green 50 Judges:

Pierre Lussier, director of Earth Day Canada

John Oppermann, executive director of Earth Day Initiative

Toby Heaps, CEO and co-founder of Corporate Knights

Adria Vasil, managing editor, Corporate Knights

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Earth Day Canada: Earth Day Canada is a charity that helps people and organizations reduce their impact on the environment through concrete action on Earth Day and every day.

About Earth Day Initiative: Since 1970, Earth Day has been a catalyst for ongoing education, action, and change.  Earth Day Initiative is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions through partnerships with schools, community organizations, businesses, and governments.

* Adèle Hurley, Andrew Craig, Andy Behar, Beatrice Olivastri, Blair Feltmate, Bruce Lourie, Céline Bak, Charmaine Love, David Love, David Runnalls, David Wheeler, Frances Edmonds, Frank Frantisak, Geoff Love, Greg Payne, Hazel Henderson, Hunter Lovins, Ivo Mulder, Jane Ambachtsheer, John Cook, John Elkington, Julia Christensen-Hughes, Mark Rudolph, Mark Tercek, Michael de Pencier, Monte Hummel, Nick Parker, Peter Love, Ralph Torrie, Shanta Chatterji Simon Zadek, Tyler Hamilton, Valerie Chort, Vicky Sharpe.

Green 50 Top Business Moves for the Planet over the past 50 years

Company

Act

Year

Country

Patagonia

First major clothing company to put
protecting the planet at core of its
brand

1973

USA

SC Johnson

First to ban ozone-destroying CFCs
from aerosol products

1975

USA

The Body Shop

Jump-started wave of conscious
consumerism and cruelty-free
cosmetics

1976

United Kingdom

Cascades Tissue Group

Pioneered idea of turning
household and industrial waste into
toilet paper, saving 46 million trees
every year

1977

Canada

Ballard Power Systems

Trailblazing developer of hydrogen
fuel-cell technology

1983

Canada

HP

Early leader in e-waste recycling
and take-back programs

1987

USA

IKEA

Early adopter of Natural Step
Framework to help IKEA purge
formaldehyde from its wood and
secure a sustainable lumber supply

1990

Sweden

Herman Miller and
MBDC

Creation of system for designing
cradle-to-cradle-certified products
(today there are more than
 600 C2C certifications in 30 countries)

1990s

USA

Sony

Release of the world's first
commercial rechargeable lithium-ion
battery, crucial to the mobile technology
and electric vehicle revolution

1991

Japan

Nichia Corporation

Started production of the first high-brightness
blue LED light, enabling the invention of the
groundbreaking white LED; the invention
effectively made Edison's energy-hogging
incandescent light bulb obsolete

1993

Japan

BYD

Founded its first rechargeable
-battery factory, setting it on the
path to becoming world's largest
electric carmaker

1995

China

ABB

Started production of direct torque
variable-speed drives; sparked dramatic
reductions in power use across a
wide array of industries

1995

Switzerland,
Sweden

Interface

Launch of the Mission Zero program,
challenging the company to eliminate
any negative impact it had on the environment
by 2020. It was a radical path for a carpet
business in the mid-1990s and inspired
countless companies to invest in sustainability.

1994

USA

Toyota

Debuted the world's first mass-produced
hybrid electric vehicle. It's since sold 14 million
units.

1997

Japan

Unilever

Launch of the Marine Stewardship Council–
certified seafood program with WWF, catalyzed
by collapse of Grand Banks cod fishery in
Canada in the 1990s

1997

United Kingdom,
Netherlands

Impax

Pioneered investing in environmental
solutions and today has £15.1 billion in
assets. Its work blazed the trail for
today's explosion in responsible
investing.

1998

United Kingdom

LONGi Solar

Driver of the solar industry shift to
efficient mono wafers, which has
been critical to reducing the cost of
solar panels around the globe

2000

China

Umicore

Transformation from destructive miner
to world's largest recycler of precious
metals. Today, Umicore largely mines
metals from e-waste, spent batteries
and smelter residues.

2000s

Belgium

Tembec

After facing years of protest, Tembec
became the first and largest Canadian
forest-products company to go all in on
Forest Stewardship Council certification.

2001

Canada

Legal & General

The multinational financial-services
company was the first investor to
back CDP's push to get companies to
disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.
More than 525 investors globally, with
assets of US$96 trillion, have now signed
CDP's disclosure request.

2002

United Kingdom

Bioregional

Developed One Planet Living framework
for global eco-communities, providing tools
and training to create sustainable homes
and communities around the globe.

2002

United Kingdom

Tesla

Founded with goal of bringing high-
performance, zero-emission EVs to
the masses. Tesla showed it was possible
to make an EV that accelerates as fast as
a Ferrari, which influenced legacy and
luxury automakers to embrace the
commercialization of electric cars.

2003

USA

Walmart

Consumer backlash against its business practices
prompted the world's largest company to announce
it was going green, launching zero-waste,
100%-renewable-energy and sustainable-product
targets and triggering a wave of improvements
among suppliers.

2005

USA

BlaBlaCar

This French company established the
world's leading long-distance
ridesharing start-up and now has 87
million members in 22 countries.

2006

France

Seventh Generation

This maker of green cleaning products
became a founding member of B Corp,
which holds purpose-driven companies
to account.

2007

USA

Intel

One of the first companies to link employee
bonuses to sustainability performance –
effectively making its sustainability goals everyone's job.

2008

USA

Ørsted

Formerly Danish Oil and Natural Gas;
undertook a massive transformation,
shifting its energy generation from
85% fossil fuels to 75% renewables
in a decade.

2009–2019

Denmark

Kimberly-Clark

After years of Greenpeace campaigning,
the world's largest manufacturer of tissue-paper
products set a goal of getting
 100% of its wood pulpfrom environmentally
responsible sources.

2009

USA

IBM

First electronic maker to phase the
"forever chemicals" PFOS and PFOA
out of its chip manufacturing business –
making IBM's e-waste less toxic.

2010

USA

Sainsbury

Becomes world's largest retailer of
Fairtrade products

2010

United Kingdom

Kering

The luxury clothing giant publishes
the first Environmental Profit & Loss
Account of its Puma division,
assigning a monetary value to
nature's "services" used by the
business – fresh water, clean air,
healthy biodiversity – as well as
to the company's negative impacts.

2011

France

Plastic Bank

Turns plastic waste into currency

2013

Canada

Rockefeller Brothers
Fund

Announces that it's divesting from
fossil fuel investments, kicking off
the divestment movement; now
been embraced by major financial
players representing assets in
excess of US$11 trillion at the
end of 2019.

2014

USA

Philips

Pioneered circularity as a service.
Philips didn't invent the light bulb,
but it reinvented how we buy them,
by turning lighting into a rentable
service that makes it easier for
Philips to reuse and recycle
materials at their end of life.

2014

Netherlands

Ontario Power
Generation (OPG)

Closure of Ontario's last coal-fired
power plants and launch of solar
plant with First Nations partners

2014

Canada

Norges Bank Investment
Management

World's second-largest asset owner
exits coal investments

2015

Norway

Adidas

First major shoe company to scale
use of ocean plastic

2015

Germany

European Bank for
Reconstruction and
Development

Launched the Green Economy

Transition strategy and has now financed
1,900 green projects and signed US$34
billion in green investments

2015

European Union

Axa

First major insurance company to
begin withdrawing from coal. More than
 35 insurerswith combined assets of
US$8.9 trillion have now adopted
some form of coal divestment
policies.

2015

France

Beyond Meat

Launches plant-based burger that "bleeds,"
fuelling a rise in "flexitarians" – and a
stampede of restaurant partnerships
racing to put plant protein on the menu

2016

USA

Alipay

Launched the Alipay Ant Forest app,
which has planted 122 million
trees and counting and inspired
similar models in other countries.

2016

China

SSAB, LKAB & Vattenfall

Created HYBRIT initiative for fossil-free
steelmaking technology. With steel
accounting for 8.3% of all global CO2
emissions, the emerging technology
holds a lot of promise.

2016

Sweden

Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China

The largest bank in the world
became the first bank in China to
evaluate the impact of environmental
policies on credit risks.

2016

China

Google

Google has become the 
world's largest corporate buyer
of renewable power.

2017

USA

Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec

First major institutional investor in
North America to set targets for
carbon reduction and climate solutions

2017

Canada

TerraCycle

Creation of LOOP, the closed-loop
refillable packaging service for large
packaged-good brands

2019

USA

Maple Leaf Foods

First major meat company to bet big on
plant protein

2019

Canada

KLM

First major airline to invest in sustainable
aviation fuel at scale. SkyNRG's biofuels
are notably palm-oil free and sourced
mostly from used cooking oil.

2019

Netherlands

Mahindra Group

One of India's largest businesses,
Mahindra joined the Science Based
Targets initiative and got 450 other
companies to follow suit.

2019

India

Microsoft

The largest company in the world
by market cap, Microsoft's groundbreaking
pledge commits to removing all the
carbon it has emitted through
electricity production since the
founding of the company in 1975.

2020

USA

 

SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.

