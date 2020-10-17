17.10.2020 03:00:00

Earnhardt Auto Centers: GMC Introducing the World's 1st All Electric Supertruck, the GMC Hummer EV

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SuperDuty truck world is about to change with the introduction of the first all-electric Supertruck. The 2021 GMC HUMMER EV lives up to its historic nameplate by claiming the highest power ratings in the class. The Earnhardt HUMMER EV Reservation Center expects to log its first reservations as soon as GMC gives the go-ahead on Oct. 20.

"As the world's first all-electric Supertruck, the GMC HUMMER EV represents a huge leap in capability as well as a crowning achievement: zero emissions," said Brad Gunlikson, General Manager of Earnhardt Buick GMC in Mesa.

"The future is here," Kurt Stewart, General Manager of Earnhardt GMC Las Vegas, added. "There is no longer a question of when or where the first electric pickup truck will appear or when it will be capable of taking over from its gas-powered counterparts. No other pickup truck generates as much power as the new GMC HUMMER EV."

HUMMER EV drivers will command 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. That's, at least, double the horsepower of its rivals. The remarkable rate of torque is 10,000 pound-feet higher than the closest diesel-powered Super Duty truck. 

Off-roading capability is a hallmark of the GMC HUMMER EV. The ability to harness the high rate of torque at low speeds will help it with slow-speed crawls. All this combined with advanced technology such as Super Cruise and Crab Mode.  

"The new GMC HUMMER EV will be the only pickup truck that can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds," said Gunlikson.

"And there are many other reasons that drivers will find it exciting to be behind the wheel," Stewart said. "This is also the first GMC truck with an Open Air Infinity Roof."

Four modular roof panels will allow the new HUMMER EV owner to turn the electric pickup truck into an open-air vehicle. The overall style certainly reflects the vehicle's Humvee roots, but GMC ingenuity has rendered it thoroughly contemporary, inside and out.

HUMMER EV enthusiasts from Phoenix, AZ, to Las Vegas, NV, can use the Earnhardt Hummer Reservation Center to stake their claim to this game-changing Supertruck. To learn more, contact Earnhardt Auto Centers at (888) 820-3377. 

Media Contact: Mollie Everett Phone: 480.783.4650 Email: mollie.everett@earnhardt.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earnhardt-auto-centers-gmc-introducing-the-worlds-1st-all-electric-supertruck-the-gmc-hummer-ev-301154271.html

SOURCE Earnhardt Auto Centers

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Anleger im Wall Street-Handel zeigten sich unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

