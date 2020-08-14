Earn Bonus Points Quicker and Be Inspired with Marriott Bonvoy's Summer/Fall Promotion

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Marriott Bonvoy members planning a staycation or a getaway trip, the travel program and its participating hotel brands welcome you back with the launch of an exciting promotion. Beginning today through October 18, 2020, members who register for the promotion will receive 2,500 bonus points for their first and second upcoming paid stays, plus a one-time bonus of 5,000 additional points after their third paid stay. There is no limit to the number of bonus points members may earn with this promotion. This means members will continue to receive 2,500 bonus points for every paid stay thereafter throughout the promotional period.

It is important to register now (or as early as possible) because bonus points can only be earned on stays following registration

For a list of current participating hotels, visit www.marriott.com/loyalty/earn/hotels.mi

Only one room per hotel is counted toward a member's nights or stay

There is no length of stay requirement

It is best to book directly on Marriott.com because rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion

A "stay" is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in/checkout activity on any points-eligible rate ("Qualifying Rate").

Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points, and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for bonus points.

To further welcome back guests and put them at ease, Marriott is introducing new cleanliness protocols.

Marriott Global Cleanliness Council: Consisting of in-house and outside experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations, the council has been developing a new generation of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms and behaviors for our more than 7,400 properties around the globe.

New Cleaning Technologies: We have initiated plans to roll out enhanced technologies at our properties over the next few months, including electrostatic sprayers and the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces throughout hotels.

Cleaning Regimen Changes: When guests check into hotels over the next few months, they will notice a number of additions to the cleaning regimen designed to set an even higher standard of cleanliness for the hotels as well as modifications to associate-guest protocols developed to be consistent with recommended social distancing guidelines. These will include more intensive cleaning of high-touch areas such as TV remotes, door handles, tables and chairs, HVAC controls, bathroom surfaces and more, and rearranged furniture in public spaces including restaurants to ensure social distancing.

Contactless Check In: The Marriott Bonvoy app enables guests to check in and checkout, chat with on-property associates to have special requests fulfilled during their stay and at more than 3,400 hotels and increasing skip the front desk completely using their smartphone as their room key.

Wearing Masks: In addition to requiring all hotel associates to wear masks indoors, the mandate has been extended to guests staying at properties in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to any countries or regions where masks are already required indoors.

Please visit marriottbonvoy.com/viewswithabonus or call 888-MARRIOTT (888-627-7468) for complete promotional details.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, comprises the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

