SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1055 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’735 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’409 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9356 0.2%  Öl 64.2 6.4% 
24.03.2021 22:52:00

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Boat Rocker Media Inc.

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax"), certain companies controlled by each of Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, and John Young today announced their ownership in Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker Media" or the "Company") (TSX:BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, following the completion of the initial public offering (the "Offering") of subordinate voting shares of the Company.

In connection with certain pre-closing capital changes completed immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, Fairfax acquired, indirectly through certain of its subsidiaries, 13,908,581 multiple voting shares and 8,036,584 subordinate voting shares of the Company. All of such 13,908,581 multiple voting shares were acquired by Fairfax, indirectly through certain of its subsidiaries, as a result of the conversion of the voting common shares previously issued by Boat Rocker Media to such subsidiaries, and all of such 8,036,584 subordinate voting shares were acquired by Fairfax pursuant to the conversion of (i) the aggregate unpaid principal amount and accrued and unpaid interest of a secured convertible debenture previously issued by Boat Rocker Media, and (ii) the conversion of non-voting common shares previously issued by Boat Rocker Media to such subsidiaries, all as described in the final prospectus dated March 19, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus") filed by Boat Rocker Media in connection with the Offering. In addition, Fairfax acquired, indirectly through certain of its subsidiaries, 3,333,334 subordinate voting shares as part of the Offering at C$9.00, as described in the Final Prospectus. After giving effect to the foregoing transactions (and assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), Fairfax now beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 13,908,581 multiple voting shares and 11,369,918 subordinate voting shares (the "Fairfax Shares"), representing approximately 34.9% of the total subordinate voting shares outstanding, 45.0% of the total equity outstanding, and 56.1% of the total voting power of Boat Rocker Media.

The Fairfax Shares were acquired by Fairfax for investment purposes. Fairfax may further purchase, hold, vote, trade, dispose or otherwise deal in the securities of Boat Rocker Media, in such manner as it deems advisable to benefit from changes in market prices of the Boat Rocker Media's securities, publicly disclosed changes in the operations of Boat Rocker Media, its business strategy or prospects or from a material transaction of Boat Rocker Media, subject to applicable laws and the terms of Boat Rocker Media's articles and of the coat-tail agreement and the shareholders agreement between, among others, Fairfax and the Company, each as described in the Final Prospectus.  In the future, Fairfax may discuss with management and/or the board of directors of Boat Rocker Media any of the transactions listed in clauses (b) to (k) of item 5 of Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements.

In connection with certain pre-closing capital changes completed immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, a company controlled by Ivan Schneeberg acquired 4,335,943 multiple voting shares (representing 18.4% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares) and 204,055 subordinate voting shares (representing, together with its multiple voting shares, 16.3% of the total voting rights before exercise of the over-allotment option). All of such shares were acquired as a result of the conversion of other shares previously issued by Boat Rocker Media, all as described in the Final Prospectus. In addition, Ivan Schneeberg holds vested restricted share units representing the right to acquire an additional 167,527 subordinate voting shares and performance share units representing the right to acquire up to an additional 337,010 subordinate voting shares (subject to vesting conditions over a 5-year period).

In connection with certain pre-closing capital changes completed immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, a company controlled by David Fortier acquired 4,335,943 multiple voting shares (representing 18.4% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares) and 204,055 subordinate voting shares (representing, together with its multiple voting shares, 16.3% of the total voting rights before exercise of the over-allotment option). All of such shares were acquired as a result of the conversion of other shares previously issued by Boat Rocker Media, all as described in the Final Prospectus. In addition, David Fortier holds vested restricted share units representing the right to acquire an additional 167,527 subordinate voting shares and performance share units representing the right to acquire up to an additional 337,010 subordinate voting shares (subject to vesting conditions over a 5-year period).

In connection with certain pre-closing capital changes completed immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, John Young acquired 972,583 multiple voting shares (representing 4.1% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares) and 50,987 subordinate voting shares (representing, together with its multiple voting shares, 3.7% of the total voting rights before exercise of the over-allotment option). All of such shares were acquired as a result of the conversion of other shares previously issued by Boat Rocker Media, all as described in the Final Prospectus. In addition, John Young holds vested restricted share units representing the right to acquire an additional 167,527 subordinate voting shares and performance share units representing the right to acquire up to an additional 337,010 subordinate voting shares (subject to vesting conditions over a 5-year period).

If Messrs. Schneeberg, Fortier and Young were seen to be acting jointly or in concert, which is not admitted, they would collectively hold 18% of the total issued and outstanding shares representing 36.2% of the total votes applicable to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (before exercise of the over-allotment option).

The shares were acquired by Messrs. Schneeberg, Fortier and Young for investment purposes. Each of them may further purchase, hold, vote, trade, dispose or otherwise deal in the securities of Boat Rocker Media, in such manner as he deems advisable from time to time, subject to applicable laws and the terms of Boat Rocker Media's articles and of the coat-tail agreement and the shareholders agreement between, among others, Fairfax and the Company, each as described in the Final Prospectus.

All of the calculations of percentages in this press release are calculated on a non-diluted basis.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers. Early warning reports with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com or, in the case of Fairfax, may be obtained directly from Fairfax upon request at 416-367-4941 (Attention: John Varnell) or at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2N7, or, in the case of Messrs. Schneeberg, Fortier and Young, may be obtained by contacting Craig Armitage, Investor Relations, at telephone number (416) 347-8954.

SOURCE Boat Rocker Media Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:54 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:17 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:18 Das Rekordhoch rückt näher
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Aufwind: Teslas können ab sofort mit Bitcoin gezahlt werden - Tesla-Aktie schwächer
GameStop legt Zahlen vor - Gewinn unter den Erwartungen - GameStop-Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street letztendlich stabil -- SMI schlussendlich im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry platziert Wandelanleihe bis 2026 über 500 Millionen Franken
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Kursziel für Tesla: Bald bei 4'000 US-Dollar?
Credit Suisse-Aktie stabil: CS strukturiert Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Österreich neu um
Elon Musk und Steve Jobs: Diese Gemeinsamkeiten verbinden die beiden Visionäre
Millionenstrafe für Kryptobörse Coinbase - Pläne für Börsengang leiden
UBS-Urteil in französischem Steuerfall auf September angesetzt - UBS-Aktie gefragt
Continental will Vitesco komplett abgeben - Aktie im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit