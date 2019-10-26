+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 00:42:00

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

TSXV – BN.H                                                                

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bluenose Gold Corp.  (TSXV – BN.H) (the "Company") has been advised that Frank Giustra and his related entities have disposed of an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to a private transaction. As a result, Mr. Giustra is no longer a 10% holder of the Company. Mr. Giustra will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws and thereafter he is not required to complete any further regulatory filings in this regard. Prior to the transactions, Mr. Giustra held directly and indirectly, and/or had control over an aggregate of 14,118,500 common shares representing 13.32% of the Issuer and would have held 14,468,500 common shares, representing 13.60% on a partially diluted basis. Following the transactions, Mr. Giustra retains 9.07% ownership of the Company through direct and indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 9,618,500 common shares of the Company and would own 9.37% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 350,000 incentive stock options currently held or controlled by him.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Giustra and his related entities hold these securities for investment purposes.  Mr. Giustra may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

On behalf of BLUENOSE GOLD CORP.

"Raymond Roland"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Joanna Vastardis
CFO & Corporate Secretary
Tel:  604.609.6125

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bluenose Gold Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apples Kreditkarte löst Euphorie aus - keine Kreditkarte war zum Start erfolgreicher
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten
Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Sika-Aktien gibt Gewinne ab: Sika legt im dritten Quartal an Tempo zu - Prognose bestätigt
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem höher - Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn
Bucher steigert Umsatz nach neun Monaten, Tempo hat zuletzt aber abgenommen - Bucher-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB