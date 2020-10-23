SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’492 0.1%  Dow 28’253 -0.4%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’896 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.2%  Öl 41.9 -1.4% 
23.10.2020 17:52:00

Early Nat'l Data Shows Strong Turnout Of Young Voters

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few months two respected analysts of youth civic engagement and voting, Tisch College/CIRCLE, and Harvard's Institute of Politics predicted that, based on their polling of young voters, youth turnout could be very high this election, potentially matching the historic youth turnout in the 2008 elections, according to Clean & Prosperous America.

Clean & Prosperous America

Early voting data is finding higher youth voting rates than in either 2016 or 2018.

Early voting data available through the TargetEarly site is finding higher youth early voting rates than in either 2016 or 2018. In their age breakouts, 18-29s, 30-39s, 40-49s are all voting at higher rates than in either of the last two elections, while voters over 50 are seeing their relative voting rates decline.  A breakout of some of this data is below. A new CIRCLE study has similar findings.   

"If there was any question about whether young people were going to turn out in 2020, the early data suggests we have an answer – young people are highly motivated and are voting in very large numbers this year.  While things could change, all the data suggests we are on track to see very high youth turnout in this election, perhaps even record breaking," said Simon Rosenberg, national political strategist and advisor to Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA).

"Given that Biden is winning about two thirds of young voters right now, a very large youth turnout will help Democrats win elections all across the country.  Indeed, it is increasingly possible that Biden could match Obama's historic 2008 youth turnout rates and strong Democratic performance. It's a major development in the 2020 election," said Bill McClain, Research and Marketing Director, Clean & Prosperous America.  

Selected 18-29-year-old performance at this point from TargetEarly: 



2016

2020

Share of early vote so far

National

7.0%

9.2%

(31% Increase)

Michigan

3.6%

7.9%

(120%)

Texas

6.6%

10.2%

(55%)

Minnesota

7.9%

10.8%

(37%)

Florida

5.2%

7.0%

(35%)

Wisconsin

3.9%

5.1%

(31%)

Georgia

7.5%

9.1%

(21%)

Arizona

7.3%

8.7%

(19%)

North Carolina

8.9%

10.3%

(16%)

                                   Ohio

6.6%

7.6%

(15%)

Nevada

7.7%

8.7%

(13%)

Iowa

8.6%

8.4%

(-2%)

Pennsylvania

15.6%

9.5%

(-39%)


NOTE:  Data Current at 9:30am ET on 10/23/2020

Notes: New Hampshire is not listed because no 2016 data exists for comparison to 2020.  And while PA has seen its share of the youth vote decline this year, the raw vote has increased from 19,000 at this point in 2016 to 112,000 today.  It is a reminder of how remarkable it is we are seeing the youth vote share grow in all these states given how many more people are voting this time.  Nationally, and in many states, the youth vote is a larger slice of a much larger pie.

For more on Young Voter Research, click here. 

About Clean & Prosperous America
Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) is a Washington-based nonprofit empowering young voters to build a healthier economy while advancing environmental policies at the federal level. CaPA recognizes that healing our country requires a multi-faceted approach, which is why we are promoting solutions that increase economic activity while reducing environmental degradation. By encouraging youth demographics to vote, and support environmental candidates, we know we can move together towards a cleaner and healthier economy.

To learn more about CaPA, visit www.cleanprosperousamerica.org.

Media Contact:                            
Lee Keller, Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) PR
lee@thekellergroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-natl-data-shows-strong-turnout-of-young-voters-301158912.html

SOURCE Clean & Prosperous America

