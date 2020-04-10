+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 12:30:00

Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:

  • The impact of COVID-19 on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
  • The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
  • The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies' clients and their client's clients

You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=174826519

According to the recent report  "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Product (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Routine Laboratory Tests), Disease (RA, SLE, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market"

96 – Tables
34 – Figures
150 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174826519

The high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases, are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the use of biosensors for autoimmune disease diagnosis is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the autoimmune disease diagnosis market players in the coming years.

Consumables & assay kits accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by product, in 2019

By product, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into consumables & assay kits and instruments. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the rising need for rapid diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.

By test type, the routine laboratory tests segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness higher growth in Europe than other regions covered in this report. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

By disease, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

The disease segment of this market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjögren's syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma, and other diseases. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increased awareness of the disease, coupled with government support, are the major driving factors of this segment.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174826519

Clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, by the end-user, in 2019

The end user segment of this market is categorized into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end-users. The clinical laboratory segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Highly advanced infrastructure to carry out various test procedures is the major driving factor of this segment.

Europe was the largest regional market for autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019

By region, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America. The increased R&D expenditure made by European countries, the presence of players, along with research activities by organizations and associations in the region are the major factors supporting the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.

The prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-impacts-of-covid-19-on-autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-market--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301038734.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Disney-Aktie legt zu: Streamingdienst Disney+ hat mehr als 50 Millionen Abonennten weltweit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB