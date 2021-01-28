Eagle Materials Reports Third Quarter Results EPS From Continuing Operations of $1.94 on Revenue of $405 Million

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year’s fiscal third quarter):

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Record third quarter revenue of $404.7 million, up 18%

Third quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.94, up 87% Prior-year diluted earnings per share include an asset impairment charge of $0.47 related to continuing operations



Commenting on the third quarter results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the overall resilience of our portfolio. Despite continued pandemic-related economic uncertainty, our wallboard shipments were up 9%, a third quarter record for American Gypsum, and our cement shipments were up 28%, reflecting the strong performance of the recently acquired Kosmos Cement Business and the strength of our core markets. We continued to generate strong operating cash flow, which significantly improved our balance sheet and liquidity position providing us with increased financial flexibility.”

Mr. Haack continued, "As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment, I want to thank our team for their exceptional work under extraordinary circumstances, delivering strong results, remaining focused on the integration of Kosmos and keeping our strategic projects on schedule. We continue to closely monitor the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and their possible impact on our business in current and future periods. We also continue to enforce strict health and safety protocols to protect our employees, customers and business partners, and we will continue to manage our cash flow prudently and protect our balance sheet.”

Segment Results

Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates

Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, as well as Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was $277.6 million, a 21% improvement. Heavy Materials operating earnings increased 31% to $75.5 million primarily because of improved Cement net sales prices and earnings from the recently acquired Kosmos Cement Business.

Cement revenue for the quarter, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was up 28% to $234.1 million, and operating earnings were $70.4 million, up 30%. These increases reflect improved Cement net sales prices and the significant contribution of the recently acquired Kosmos Cement Business, which accounted for approximately $45 million of revenue and $13 million of operating earnings during the quarter.

The average net sales price for the quarter increased 2% to $111.91 per ton. Excluding the impact from the Kosmos Cement Business, the average net sales price increased 4%. Cement sales volume for the quarter was 1.8 million tons, up 28% versus the prior-year period. Excluding the impact from the Kosmos Cement Business, our Cement sales volume was flat with the prior-year period.

Concrete and Aggregates revenue decreased 7% to $43.5 million. The decline reflects the sale of our Northern California concrete and aggregates businesses during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the results from the sold businesses, Concrete and Aggregates revenue was up 13%. Third quarter operating earnings for Concrete and Aggregates increased 52% to $5.1 million, primarily reflecting improvements in organic Concrete sales volume, Concrete sales prices, and operating efficiencies, as well as lower diesel fuel costs.

Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard

Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard, increased 8%, reflecting improved Wallboard sales volume and pricing. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume was a third quarter record of 727 million square feet (MMSF), up 9%, while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price increased 1% to $147.87 per MSF. Given the improved demand outlook for single-family construction activity in the US and increasing demand for our products, our American Gypsum wallboard business implemented a wallboard price increase during the quarter and another increase in early January.

Paperboard sales volume for the quarter declined 1% to 79,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price was $484.92 per ton, up 5% from the prior year, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements.

Operating earnings were $48.0 million in the sector, an increase of 1%, reflecting improved Wallboard sales volume and pricing, partially offset by higher operating costs, primarily due to higher recycled fiber costs.

Sale of Oil and Gas Proppants Business

On September 18, 2020, the Company sold its Oil and Gas Proppants business to Smart Sand, Inc. The current-year and prior-year financial results of the Oil and Gas Proppants segment have been classified as Discontinued Operations on the Statement of Earnings. The assets and liabilities of the Oil and Gas Proppants segment have been reflected on separate lines for Discontinued Operations on the Balance Sheet.

Planned Separation of Heavy Materials and Light Materials Businesses

As previously announced on May 30, 2019, the Company plans to separate its Heavy Materials and Light Materials businesses into two independent, publicly traded corporations by means of a tax-free spin-off to Eagle shareholders. We remain committed to the separation and continue to make preparations to ensure that the two businesses are well-positioned for the separation, although the timing of the separation remains uncertain given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of Financial Results

We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture’s revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.

In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as a part of a segment’s total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the consolidated income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

Eagle’s senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The conference call will be webcast on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the website for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company’s belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual performance include the following: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company’s businesses; public infrastructure expenditures; adverse weather conditions; the fact that our products are commodities and that prices for our products are subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other factors beyond our control; availability of raw materials; changes in energy costs including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs, equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment or non-performance by any of our key customers; fluctuations in or changes in the nature of activity in the oil and gas industry; inability to timely execute announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation, climate change and other environmental regulation); possible outcomes of pending or future litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions specific to any one or more of the Company’s markets; competition; cyber-attacks or data security breaches; announced increases in capacity in the gypsum wallboard and cement industries; changes in the demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction or construction projects undertaken by state or local governments; risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions or the execution or implementation of such transactions, including the integration of operations acquired by the Company; general economic conditions; and interest rates. For example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) could affect the revenue and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company’s result of operations. With respect to our acquisition of certain assets from Kosmos Cement Company, factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events and developments to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to realize expected synergies from or other benefits of the transaction, significant difficulties encountered in integration or unexpected ownership transition costs, unknown liabilities or other adverse developments affecting the assets acquired and the target business, including the effect on the acquired business of the same or similar factors discussed above to which our Heavy Materials business is subject. Additionally, the proposed separation of our Heavy Materials and Light Materials businesses into two independent, publicly traded corporations is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks related to conditions in debt and equity markets and risks related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and may not be completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, or at all. Finally, any forward-looking statements made by the Company are subject to the risks and impacts associated with natural disasters, pandemics or other unforeseen events, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto designed to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects, as well as their impact on economic conditions, capital and financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto may disrupt our business and are likely to have an adverse effect on demand for our products, attributable to, among other things, reductions in consumer spending, increases in unemployment and decreases in revenues and construction budgets of state or local governments. These and other factors are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly and annual reports upon filing. These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Attachment 1 Statement of Consolidated Earnings

Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business

Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue

Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets

Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business

Attachment 1 Eagle Materials Inc. Statement of Consolidated Earnings (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 404,667 $ 342,904 $ 1,279,340 $ 1,098,838 Cost of Goods Sold 291,288 249,701 940,815 818,521 Gross Profit 113,379 93,203 338,525 280,317 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV 10,083 10,700 28,456 32,489 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (11,327) (13,794) (40,225) (48,506) Gain on Sale of Businesses - - 51,973 - Impairment Losses - (25,131) - (25,131) Other Non-Operating Income 2,297 722 1,898 1,445 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Interest and Income Taxes 114,432 65,700 380,627 240,614 Interest Expense, net (9,360) (9,543) (35,957) (28,526) Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 105,072 56,157 344,670 212,088 Income Tax Expense (23,879) (12,683) (76,515) (50,217) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 81,193 $ 43,474 $ 268,155 $ 161,871 Gain (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - (158,106) 5,278 (163,406) Net Earnings (Loss) $ 81,193 $ (114,632) $ 273,433 $ (1,535) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Continuing Operations $ 1.96 $ 1.05 $ 6.47 $ 3.83 Discontinued Operations $ - $ (3.82) $ 0.13 $ (3.87) Net Earnings $ 1.96 $ (2.77) $ 6.60 $ (0.04) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Continuing Operations $ 1.94 $ 1.04 $ 6.43 $ 3.81 Discontinued Operations $ - $ (3.82) $ 0.13 $ (3.87) Net Earnings $ 1.94 $ (2.77) $ 6.56 $ (0.04) AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 41,494,149 41,314,289 41,451,801 42,246,329 Diluted 41,834,590 41,615,495 41,682,541 42,527,360

Attachment 2 Eagle Materials Inc. Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue* Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 201,741 $ 148,475 $ 676,423 $ 502,452 Concrete and Aggregates 43,530 46,797 133,914 141,762 245,271 195,272 810,337 644,214 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 135,658 125,070 397,018 380,454 Gypsum Paperboard 23,738 22,562 71,985 74,170 159,396 147,632 469,003 454,624 Total Revenue $ 404,667 $ 342,904 $ 1,279,340 $ 1,098,838 Segment Operating Earnings Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 60,351 $ 43,480 $ 182,346 $ 124,338 Cement (Joint Venture) 10,083 10,700 28,456 32,489 Concrete and Aggregates 5,075 3,334 15,748 15,023 75,509 57,514 226,550 171,850 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 40,792 38,484 119,723 114,872 Gypsum Paperboard 7,161 9,021 20,708 29,060 47,953 47,505 140,431 143,932 Other Operations - (1,116) - (2,976) Sub-total 123,462 103,903 366,981 312,806 Corporate General and Administrative Expense (11,327) (13,794) (40,225) (48,506) Gain on Sale of Businesses - - 51,973 - Impairment Losses - (25,131) - (25,131) Other Non-Operating Income 2,297 722 1,898 1,445 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Interest and Income Taxes $ 114,432 $ 65,700 $ 380,627 $ 240,614 * Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3

Attachment 3 Eagle Materials Inc. Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue (unaudited) Sales Volume Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Cement (M Tons): Wholly Owned 1,616 1,199 +35 % 5,429 4,046 +34 % Joint Venture 226 240 -6 % 678 721 -6 % 1,842 1,439 +28 % 6,107 4,767 +28 % Concrete (M Cubic Yards) 327 357 -8 % 1,032 1,095 -6 % Aggregates (M Tons) 583 749 -22 % 1,533 2,608 -41 % Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs) 727 669 +9 % 2,151 2,010 +7 % Paperboard (M Tons): Internal 32 33 -3 % 101 99 +2 % External 47 47 0 % 142 148 -4 % 79 80 -1 % 243 247 -2 %

Average Net Sales Price* Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Cement (Ton) $ 111.91 $ 110.09 +2 % $ 110.84 $ 109.69 +1 % Concrete (Cubic Yard) $ 116.88 $ 112.96 +3 % $ 115.66 $ 108.17 +7 % Aggregates (Ton) $ 8.96 $ 9.20 -3 % $ 9.54 $ 9.36 +2 % Gypsum Wallboard (MSF) $ 147.87 $ 146.46 +1 % $ 145.86 $ 148.51 -2 % Paperboard (Ton) $ 484.92 $ 460.65 +5 % $ 487.76 $ 482.34 +1 % *Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.

Intersegment and Cement Revenue Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Intersegment Revenue: Cement $ 5,241 $ 6,174 $ 17,539 $ 17,130 Concrete and Aggregates - 350 106 1,134 Paperboard 15,864 15,251 50,432 48,190 $ 21,105 $ 21,775 $ 68,077 $ 66,454 Cement Revenue: Wholly Owned $ 201,741 $ 148,475 $ 676,423 $ 502,452 Joint Venture 27,110 28,382 79,603 85,775 $ 228,851 $ 176,857 $ 756,026 $ 588,227

Attachment 4 Eagle Materials Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020* ASSETS Current Assets – Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 142,784 $ 126,255 $ 118,648 Restricted Cash 5,000 - - Accounts and Notes Receivable, net 142,467 134,799 145,808 Inventories 228,667 233,727 272,121 Federal Income Tax Receivable 1,900 - 128,413 Prepaid and Other Assets 7,740 6,058 6,135 Current Assets of Discontinued Operations - 6,960 7,092 Total Current Assets 528,558 507,799 678,217 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 1,680,646 1,262,464 1,756,417 Investments in Joint Venture 74,914 71,862 73,958 Operating Lease Right of Use Asset 26,927 26,117 29,483 Notes Receivable 8,353 9,192 9,139 Goodwill and Intangibles 393,454 230,099 396,463 Assets from Discontinued Operations - 10,498 6,739 Other Assets 12,186 12,194 10,604 $ 2,725,038 $ 2,130,225 $ 2,961,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities – Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 156,510 $ 146,467 $ 154,625 Operating Lease Liabilities 6,551 6,203 6,585 Current Liabilities of Discontinued Operations - 10,656 8,487 Total Current Liabilities 163,061 163,326 169,697 Long-term Liabilities 77,391 68,431 74,071 Bank Credit Facility - 585,000 560,000 Bank Term Loan 662,082 - 660,761 4.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 346,263 345,594 346,554 Deferred Income Taxes 215,059 50,391 166,667 Liabilities from Discontinued Operations - 20,156 15,427 Stockholders’ Equity – Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000 Shares; None Issued - - - Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding 41,939,310; 41,643,970 and 41,649,041 Shares, respectively 419 416 416 Capital in Excess of Par Value 30,516 8,325 10,943 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses (3,251) (3,215) (3,581) Retained Earnings 1,233,498 891,801 960,065 Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,261,182 897,327 967,843 $ 2,725,038 $ 2,130,225 $ 2,961,020 *From audited financial statements

Attachment 5 Eagle Materials Inc. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by lines of business for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cement $ 19,337 $ 14,189 Concrete and Aggregates 2,691 3,105 Gypsum Wallboard 5,340 5,050 Paperboard 3,509 2,244 Corporate and Other 1,203 578 $ 32,080 $ 25,166

