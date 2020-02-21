Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo As New Director

BERRYVILLE, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, appointed Deborah Addo as a new director of the Company and its subsidiary bank, Bank of Clarke County (the "Bank"), effective February 19, 2020.

Ms. Addo is President of Inova Loudoun Hospital (ILH), joining Inova with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations and management. In 2018 and 2019 Becker's Hospital Review named her one of the "Great African American Leaders in Healthcare" and the Loudoun Business Journal recognized her as one of five "Women Who Mean Business."

She was named President of ILH after serving as CEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for nearly three years. Before joining Inova in June 2014, Ms. Addo served as the chief operating officer and senior vice president of Meritus Health in Hagerstown, the largest healthcare provider in Western Maryland. Prior to that, she served as vice president of patient care services at Washington County Health System, a 300-bed hospital that was voted as one of the top 100 hospitals in the country. "I am looking forward to joining the other directors and working with the management team to help fulfill the mission," Ms. Addo told the Bank.

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated that "the addition of Deborah to our Boards will serve us well as we grow and expand. Her expertise will certainly enhance the collective power of these boards with her talents and strengths."

Thomas Gilpin, the Boards' Chairman, added that "Deborah brings a skill set that will complement the other board members and broadens the conversation in a very positive way on what it takes to be a successful financial institution."

Ms. Addo's areas of expertise include financial management, LEAN (understanding customer value and focusing key processes to continuously increase that value), organization re-engineering, strategic planning, physician engagement and population health. She earned her bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a master's degree in public health from Walden University.

Reverend Addo is also a licensed Minister ordained through the Church of God.

