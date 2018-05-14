<
14.05.2018 09:30:05

eGain launches eGain Solve for Amazon Connect

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced the immediate availability of eGain® Solve(TM) for Amazon Connect.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure, eGain Solve for Amazon Connect powers connected, easy customer experience across all touch points. Its digital-first, omnichannel advisor desktop is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), knowledge, and analytics - including virtual assistance through Amazon Alexa. The solution delivers transformational business value*:

  • Agent time to competency improvement up to 75 percent
  • NPS (Net Promoter Score) improvement up to 20 points
  • FCR (First-Contact Resolution) improvement up to 25 percent
  • Self-service deflection up to 60 percent

Amazon Connect is based on the same contact center technology used by Amazon customer service associates around the world to power millions of customer conversations. The Amazon platform makes it easy for technology partners to integrate with its voice infrastructure, and businesses to deploy add-on solutions in a matter of minutes. The integrated solution features comprehensive use of eGain's AI technology across omnichannel self-service (including IVR), contact routing and process guidance for agents.

Highlights of eGain Solve for Amazon Connect are:

  • Digital-first, omnichannel desktop 
    -  Messaging, SMS, in-app, social, web, email, co-browse, video, click-to-call, and phone
  • AI everywhere 
    -  AI self-service using Amazon Lex, AI contact routing, and AI process guidance 
    -  Virtual assistant delivers Amazon Alexa-based self-service
  • Hyper-personalized knowledge 
    -  Single-sourced content management with multi-step approval workflow
    -  Personalized and auditable publishing of policies and procedures
  • Connected Analytics 
    -  Rich, out of the box reports and configurable dashboards
    -  Journey analytics for A/B testing
  • Collaboration built-in 
    -  Click-to-ask collaboration for advisors
    -  Click-to-suggest knowledge sourcing

"We are excited to seamlessly connect our solution with Amazon Connect," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Interest in a public cloud-based omnichannel solution is high among early-adopter clients."

 More information

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

*Based on data from eGain clients.

eGain media contacts

Cynthia Tu
eGain Corporate
Email: press@egain.com 
Phone: 408 636 4505

Jane Stewart
eGain Europe 
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: +44 (0)1635 800087, Ext. 5118



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: eGain Corporation via Globenewswire

