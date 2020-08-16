E78 Partners Ranks No. 186 Among the Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E78 Partners, a leading provider of tailored accounting, finance and technology solutions that reduce risk and drive value creation for private equity firms, portfolio companies, and private corporations, is now ranked No. 186 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, LinkedIn, Zillow, Under Armour, Dell, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

E78 Partners' 2019 rank of No. 355 was a big milestone for the young company that had grown 1,200 percent in its first four years of being in business. For 2020, the firm grew at the impressive rate of 2,218 percent. For comparison, the Inc. 5000 list's three-year average growth is over 500 percent with a median rate of 165 percent. E78 Partners attributes its growth to the continuity of its team, the organization's commitment to serving its clients as trusted advisors, and its expansion of products and service offerings.

"We've reached the next chapter in the E78 growth story and I wanted to express my gratitude to those of you who have played such a key role in our success so far," says E78 Partners Managing Partner John Signa. "This appreciation starts with our hard-working team, who truly understands the meaning and importance of high-quality service and what it takes to stand out in a competitive marketplace. It also includes our clients, many of whom recognized early on that our talented team and subject matter experts could deliver on our promise."

E78 Partners' ranking of No. 186 means it is among the Inc. 500, which represents the top tier of the Inc. 5000. Their inclusion will be featured in the magazine's September issue. Visit E78 Partners' website or follow their Linkedin page to find out more.

About E78 Partners

Drawing on decades of experience, E78 Partners is a leading provider of tailored accounting, finance and technology solutions that reduce risk and drive value creation for private equity firms, portfolio companies, and private corporations. They are a team of financial "athletes" serving as the change agents our clients need to move companies forward. Our high- touch professionals are not only experienced, they are passionate about working with clients in challenging but rewarding environments.

