e4 Provides Six New Solution Bots to Assist Hospitals with Operational Improvement and COVID-19 Revenue Protection

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- e4 announces that, as part of the e4 rapid and continuous innovations process, it has developed six new Healthcare 2.0 Solution Bots to assist healthcare organizations with operational improvement and COVID-19 revenue protection. With COVID-19 continuing to disrupt healthcare, e4, a leading national provider of healthcare consulting and professional services, has deployed 18 different solutions in just four months to support health systems.

"We are continuing to see pressure to do more with less, and organizations have been challenged with keeping up with delayed projects and new COVID-19 regulatory initiatives," said Niall Doherty, Co-Founder and President of e4. "Our rapid and continuous innovations process has enabled us to create, adapt and deploy these 18 different solutions to help our customers adapt to the pace of this change created by COVID-19 – just another necessity of Healthcare 2.0." 

This round of Solution Bots represents the third release of solutions e4 has brought to the market since May 2020. Now totaling eighteen different offerings, these services have been designed to be quickly deployable to provide immediate assistance to health systems dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. The third round of Bots provide operational improvements for COVID-19 revenue protection, customized remote training, 21st Century Cures Act preparedness and more.

  • COVID-19 Funding: Compliance Oversight and Audit Readiness
  • COVID-19 Recoding
  • Remote and e-Training
  • Text to Pay – Mobile Payment Solution
  • LEAN Supplies Cost Reduction Toolkit
  • e4devices™ – Remote Device Inventory Management Tool

"The organizations that are able to adapt to change quickly and effectively will be successful," said Doherty.  "By closely studying the healthcare market and incorporating the best practices into our solutions development, we are able to help our clients make this transition more effectively."

To learn more, visit https://www.e4-services.com/bots/.

About e4:

e4 is a leading national healthcare consulting and professional services company providing IT, Revenue Cycle, Clinical Optimization, HIM, CDI, and Coding solutions. e4 also specializes in complex program and change management, and uses LEAN and proprietary engineered software to maximize outcomes and efficiencies.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Weekley
215.584.6754
mweekley@e4-services.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e4-provides-six-new-solution-bots-to-assist-hospitals-with-operational-improvement-and-covid-19-revenue-protection-301120504.html

SOURCE e4 Services, LLC

SOURCE e4 Services, LLC

