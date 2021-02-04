SMI 10’744 -0.3%  SPI 13’421 -0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’982 0.4%  Euro 1.0817 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’614 0.1%  Gold 1’823 -0.6%  Bitcoin 34’655 2.6%  Dollar 0.9010 0.2%  Öl 58.8 0.3% 
04.02.2021 09:15:00

E3 Metals Opens Direct Lithium Extraction Development and Testing Facility in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce the opening of its direct lithium extraction (DLE) development and testing facility in Calgary. This facility will be the site of the continued progression towards commercialization of the Company's DLE technology. This includes the scale-up and lab prototype campaign in preparation for the field pilot plant. All equipment within the facility is owned by E3 Metals' and will be operated exclusively by E3 Metals' growing team of technical experts. E3 Metals' DLE process test work will continue to selectively extract lithium directly from oilfield brine sourced from the Leduc Reservoir within E3 Metals' resource area. In addition, the Company will use the space to ramp up development of the full flowsheet; the production of lithium hydroxide from oilfield brine, throughout 2021.

"We are very excited to be consolidating our direct lithium extraction process development work into our new E3 Metals' testing facility right here in Calgary," commented Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals' President and CEO. "Our team is well on the way to transferring E3 Metals' core process development work to Calgary and we anticipate full operational efficiency before the end of the month."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an after-tax NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 820M with a 27%1 IRR. Through the successful scale up its direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO
E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 68.12
1.58 %
Novartis 80.89
0.78 %
Zurich Insur Gr 374.80
0.40 %
Geberit 555.20
0.36 %
LafargeHolcim 50.08
0.32 %
UBS Group 13.36
-0.11 %
Givaudan 3’564.00
-0.14 %
The Swatch Grp 263.80
-0.19 %
Roche Hldg G 303.00
-2.05 %
ABB 26.60
-3.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:00
Daily Markets: DAX – Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung erreicht / Julius Bär – Neuer Abwärtstrend?
03.02.21
Vontobel: Kündigung Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin - neue Bitcoin-Zertifikate erhältlich!
03.02.21
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GameStop-Hype ebbt ab - Börsianer blicken auf Regulierer - Aktie fester
Grossbank Santander mit Milliardenverlust - Santander-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Rieter-Aktien nach Kaufempfehlung markant im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zur Eröffnung leichter -- DAX startet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen im Rückwärtsgang
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Start in den Donnerstagshandel leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex den Tag freundlich beginnt. Die asiatischen Indizes fallen am Donnerstag ins Minus. In den USA konnten sich Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht so recht entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit