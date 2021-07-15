SMI 12’038 -0.1%  SPI 15’476 -0.1%  Dow 34’933 0.1%  DAX 15’684 -0.7%  Euro 1.0820 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’080 -0.5%  Gold 1’832 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’673 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9140 -0.1%  Öl 73.6 -1.3% 
15.07.2021 10:22:00

e-shopping Platform HOME+ Unveils Consumption Voucher Offers Deals include unlimited purchase on 30% off e-Cash Vouchers

HONG KONG, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e-shopping platform HOME+ (www.home-plus.hk) today announced the addition of AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK and Octopus as new payment options for customers to take full advantage of the Hong Kong government's Consumption Voucher Scheme (CVS). To provide even more value to customers, HOME+ is rolling out triple-up rewards:

HOME+ Logo

  • 30% discount on e-Cash Vouchers: From 1 August to 31 December 2021, customers can enjoy 30% off their purchase of HK$500 HOME+ e-Cash Vouchers^. Nopurchase limitsapply (A maximum of 10 e-Cash Vouchers can be used for each HOME+ account), so buy more to save more! All vouchers are valid until April 2022.
  • "Buy-400-Save-100" early bird offer: New customers who sign up to HOME+ before the end of July 2021, and existing HOME+ customers, will enjoy an additional HK$100 savings upon spending HK$400 at HOME+*. Coupon codes will be sent via email.
  • Super value-for-money discounts: Get spoiled with an awesome range of super-value offers coming to HOME+ starting August 2021, including deals on home appliances and staycation packages. Enjoy great savings by paying with e-Cash Vouchers or get instant HK$400 off with purchases of HK$2,000 or more#!

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "HOME+ now offers an impressive catalogue of 11,000+ items under our one-stop e-shopping platform. With our triple-up CVS rewards, we're offering tens of millions of dollars in total savings to HOME+ customers, so that they can get far greater value from their HK$5,000 consumption vouchers. Plus, our e-Cash Vouchers are a great way to extend the CVS benefits, giving customers more time to enjoy the best deals!"

^Promotion valid from 1st August 2021 to 31st December 2021. No maximum purchase quantity . A maximum of 10 e-Cash Vouchers can be used for each HOME+ account before 12:00 noon on 30 April 2022, and only one e-Cash Voucher can be used for each purchase transaction on HOME+ Terms & Conditions apply.

* The order amount is calculated based on the subtotal of merchandise in the cart (i.e. not inclusive of delivery fees, promotional discounts or HOME+ credit card discounts). Each account can enjoy the HK$100 discount once before 12:00 noon, 31 July 2021. The coupon code cannot be used to purchase Apple and Samsung products and other designated products. Terms & Conditions apply.

# The order amount is calculated based on the subtotal of merchandise in the cart (i.e. not inclusive of delivery fees, promotional discounts or HOME+ credit card discounts). Each account can enjoy HK$400 discount once before 12:00 noon, 31 December 2021. The coupon code may not be used to purchase Apple and Samsung products and other designated products. Terms & Conditions apply.

About HOME+

HOME+ is a brand-new online shopping platform supported by industry leaders - Hong Kong Broadband Network, Dah Chong Hong and Kerry Logistics. HOME+ brings merchants of all types and sizes under a shared economy platform, enabling them to share resources and strengths and forge fruitful partnerships. HOME+ brings a "plus" to modern home living with a diverse range of quality merchandise covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: home-plus.hk

 

SOURCE HOME+

﻿

