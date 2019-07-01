E.ON SE: WINGAS sells its biomethane business to E.ON



As part of its reorientation and further integration into the GAZPROM Group, WINGAS GmbH has decided to optimize and focus on its core business, the sale of conventional natural gas, and has consequently initiated the sale of its biomethane business to E.ON Bioerdgas GmbH.

WINGAS has been supplying its customers with biomethane since 2010. Last year, the company delivered around 300 GWh of biomethane to its customers.

In Essen-based E.ON Bioerdgas GmbH, WINGAS has found a company that will continue its existing biomethane contracts and reliably and competently supply its customers with biomethane in the quality they require. E.ON is thus expanding its customer base in this area with tailor-made solutions and a versatile and highly flexible product range.

As expected, the Federal Cartel Office approved the sale of the biomethane business to E.ON Bioerdgas GmbH on 6 June 2019 without making it subject to any conditions.

The transaction will thus be completed on 1 July 2019.

GAZPROM Germania Group

GAZPROM Germania Group is a subsidiary of the world's largest Natural Gas company Gazprom. Since its foundation in 1990, the company has developed into an international group with 44 members in 16 European and Asian countries. Together with its strategic partners, GAZPROM Germania contributes to the reliable and environmentally friendly energy supply of Europe.

WINGAS

WINGAS, a subsidiary of GAZPROM Germania, is one of the largest suppliers of natural gas in Germany since it was founded in 1993. The energy company is active in natural gas trading across Europe: in Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Its customers include municipal utilities, regional gas suppliers, industrial firms and power plants.

