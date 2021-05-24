e.l.f. Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the "Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference: Tarang Amin , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00pm EDT, as well as one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00pm EDT, as well as one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace: Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kory Marchisotto, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty & President, Keys Soulcare, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings. There will be no formal presentation.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005670/en/