05.02.2026 03:38:42

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc (ELF) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $39.38 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $17.26 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $74.48 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $489.51 million from $355.32 million last year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.38 Mln. vs. $17.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $489.51 Mln vs. $355.32 Mln last year.

The company is updating its FY26 revenue guidance to $1,600-1,612 million from $1,550-1,570 million.

The company is also updating its FY26 eps guidance to $3.05-3.10 from $2.80-2.85