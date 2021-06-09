SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’600 -0.1%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0919 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’127 0.1%  Dollar 0.8967 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 0.8% 
09.06.2021 01:14:00

E-Assessment Awards 2021: Prodigy Learning Wins Best Formative Assessment Category

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish headquartered global education technology company, Prodigy Learning, is proud to announce it has been named this afternoon as the winner of the e-Assessment Awards 2021 Best Formative Assessment category.

The international e-Assessment Awards seek to showcase globally the very best practice, research and innovation in testing and assessment, where the use of technology has enabled transformation, improved outcomes and enhanced learning and teaching.  

Prodigy Learning secured this award with its revolutionary "Coding in Minecraft" computer science credential product. This innovative SaaS product leverages the power of Minecraft and Prodigy Learning's skillify online assessment platform to engage young and diverse learners (ages 7 to 16) to develop and prove their coding skills.

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games in history and promotes creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive environment. It transcends all platforms and appeals to players regardless of age, demographics, or geography.

Presenting the award at a virtual ceremony this afternoon, Dr. Desmond Bermingham (Chief Executive, ACER UK) commented that the judges found that Prodigy Learning's 'Coding in Minecraft' product "engages students in game-based learning in a very exciting way".   

Launched in 2019 in the United States, Coding in Minecraft is transforming computer science assessment in US schools with many large States and Districts adopting the product to provide a standards-aligned computer science curriculum leading to industry-recognised credentials.

Commenting, Andrew Flood,CEO of Prodigy Learning, said: 
"We are delighted to get this recognition from the e-Assessment Association for Coding in Minecraft which is realising our vision to democratise computer science instruction in schools across the world. Our team has done incredible work to provide an innovative assessment product that breaks down barriers for students and teachers. It is a privilege for us all to work with educators who are passionate about applying technology in education to assess and improve the learning outcomes of their students." 

About Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that enable learners to develop and prove their skills. The Company was established in 2000 and now has offices in Dublin, Ireland, London, UK, Sydney, Australia and New York, United States.

To learn more, visit www.prodigylearning.com

Press Contacts:

Aisling Ni Cheallaigh
pr@prodigylearning.com
+353 1 293 2924

Related Images

e-assessment-award-winner-2021.jpg
E-Assessment Award Winner 2021 Prodigy Learning
Prodigy Learning wins e-Assessment Award 2021 in Best Formative Assessment category

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-assessment-awards-2021-prodigy-learning-wins-best-formative-assessment-category-301308478.html

SOURCE Prodigy Learning

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: So einfach lässt sich mit Green Bonds zu einer klimafreundlicheren Zukunft beitragen
08.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.06.21 BNP Paribas: Hebelprodukte auf Pinterest Inc. ab sofort handelbar über Swiss DOTS
08.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Baidu Inc
08.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Geht der Aufschwung der Luxusindustrie weiter?
08.06.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt
Lonza-Aktien mit neuem Allzeithoch
Trading Idee Idorsia: Ein wichtiger Erfolg
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit