Dynamique Konzepts Launches Singapore's First Virtual Football Event, eSingaCup 2020

Dynamique Konzepts, organiser of SingaCup and Asia's premier international youth football tournament, today announces the launch of eSingaCup 2020, a virtual football event that will take place from 31 October to 4 November 2020

The five-day programme will include interviews, panel discussions and webinars featuring some of the biggest names in Asian football and celebrity guests

The lineup includes 2 types of FIFA 21 esports tournaments, featuring over 480 players from eight countries.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamique Konzepts, the organiser behind Asia's premier international youth football sporting event, SingaCup, is excited to announce today the official launch of Singapore's first virtual football event, eSingaCup 2020.

As the only virtual football event of its kind to grace the online presence of fans, professional footballers and footballing experts alike, this event aims to kickstart more major e-tournaments in football, as a safer, more responsible means of enjoying the sport amid a global pandemic. It is set to take place on Facebook Live [ www.facebook.com/SingaCup ] from 31 October to 4 November 2020, with a thrilling event lineup, including panel discussions, competitive esports tournaments, interviews with professional footballers and industry experts, design and skills contests, and music segments from local music celebrities.

From Pitch To Screen Amid a Global Pandemic

eSingaCup 2020 kicks off with a virtual alternative to field football, with full 32-team tournaments for EA Sports' premier football video game title, FIFA 21. These tournaments are split into two types: the 8 Nations Tournament, featuring 352 international eSports athletes from 8 different countries vying for the title of eSingaCup 2020 Champion; and the 1 v 1 tournament for members of the public, competing to be crowned the Grand Champion of eSingaCup 2020.

This eclectic event will have its own sprinkle of stardust with interviews involving football celebrities such as ex-English Premier League star and 108-cap ex-Australian international team captain, Tim Cahill. The star-studded event is also set to feature regional heroes like India'sSunil Chhetri, Indonesia's Stefano Lilipaly, as well as local players Hassan Sunny and Ikhsan Fandi.

"We are living in unprecedented times, with many adversely affected by COVID-19, a global pandemic that has left no stone unturned. eSingaCup 2020 was created to celebrate the inclusiveness of sport, in particular, football, and how it can be a unifying presence despite all odds. Although we are unable to organize our usual physical tournament in Singapore, we remain committed to contributing to both the local and international football community during these difficult times. An online event such as this also allows us to engage with a broader audience and bring people together through their love of the sport, creating something unique for people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes wherever in the world they may live," said Selvakumar Panneerselvam, Tournament Director of eSingaCup 2020.

Made For Southeast Asia's Football Followers & Fans Alike

Designed to appeal to a variety of people and age groups with a wide range of interests across the beautiful game, the eSingaCup 2020 additionally features educational elements such as webinars conducted by international footballing experts. Also part of the virtual conference segment of the event are panel discussions involving various local and international professional footballers from past and present, as well as interviews and mini games with international referees and coaches. To further add to the hype, the event will also feature a virtual watch-along party of the Kallang Roar movie within the five-day schedule, paying homage to the peak of Singaporean football, as well as a fun music segment on the opening night featuring local music sensations, DJ TINC and Supersonic.

Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board said, "It is heartening to see organisers such as Dynamique Konzepts rethink event formats in fresh and innovative ways in this challenging time. We are pleased to support eSingaCup 2020 this year as part of SingaCup's 10th anniversary, and are excited to have participants from both the local and international community join us virtually this year. We look forward to welcoming them back to Singapore in the near future."

To end off the event on a high, two free online contests centered around the eSingaCup 2020 theme of showcasing the spirit of perseverance, resilience and hard work, will be open to the public, where exciting prizes can be won.

eSingaCup 2020 Watch Along: www.facebook.com/SingaCup

eSingaCup 2020 Schedule: http://singacup.com/#schedule

eSingaCup 2020 (1 v 1) Registration: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/esingacup-fifa-21-1v1-open-category-tickets-124218576105

About SingaCup

SingaCup is held annually in Singapore and is the largest and fastest growing 11-a-side international youth football tournament in South East Asia having commenced in 2011. 70% of participating teams attend from overseas, attracting more than 7,500 participants and spectators for the usual week-long event. SingaCup enjoys a stellar reputation as the event of choice for local and regional grassroots teams and professional clubs' youth academies alike who wish to participate in a well-organized, large, competitive and regional 11-a-side competition. SingaCup also features a CSR element where it seeks to assist the wider under-privileged community in Southeast Asia. The project uses football as a platform to motivate and inspire children towards education and sport through a SingaCup Football Experience conducted in different countries each year. Previous editions of the SingaCup have benefitted over 700 children in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia since 2014. Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the eSingaCup 2020 will be the first virtual installation of the tournament since SingaCup's first football tournament in 2011. To know more, visit http://singacup.com .

About Dynamique Konzepts Pte Ltd

Dynamique Konzepts is an event management company based in Singapore. It provides reliable solutions, quality innovations, unique event marketing channels, comprehensive event management, and support services for our distinguished clients and its delegates at Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions.

Appendix A: Tournament Format

eSingaCup 2020: 10 Nations Tournament (11 v 11)

The biggest highlight of the five-day event features the 10 Nations Tournament that will be broadcasted live on Facebook Live, where 22 international footballers from 10 different countries come together, each taking control of one player in-game, through FIFA 21's Pro Clubs mode. This will happen for each match, with a knockout format involving 32 different teams on Days 1 (31 October) and Day 2 (1 November) while the Round of 16 commences on Day 3 (2 November), followed by Quarter Finals on Day 4 (3 November), topping it off with both the Semi-Finals as well as Finals on Day 5 (4 November).

eSingaCup 2020: 1 v 1

Not forgetting the fans, eSingaCup 2020 also has a tournament set for members of the public where gamers from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Indonesia, Hong Kong , New Zealand and Taiwan are able to participate. 32 randomly-drawn groups of 4 players each will compete in a round-robin series where the winner of each group will advance to the knockout rounds on Day 2. Selected games will be broadcast live through Days 1 & 2, with interactions throughout the live stream broadcast, during and between matches. The top 32 players will compete in a best-of-3 series single elimination format to be crowned the Grand Champion of the inaugural e-SingaCup 2020. Registration closes on 30 October with slots limited to the first 128 individuals who sign up.

