Dynamic Yield Named One of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC for 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the AI-Powered Personalization Anywhere™ platform, today announced its selection as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's. This marks the second time Dynamic Yield has been included in the prestigious listing, which recognizes just 100 companies each year. Dynamic Yield was ranked 16th among companies with 50 or fewer employees in their New York City offices.

Since last making the list in 2017, Dynamic Yield has undergone rapid expansion. Along with its acquisition by McDonald's Corporation in March 2019, this year the company moved its HQ into a larger office in the heart of Union Square and welcomed 20 new team members in departments ranging from Marketing and Sales to Customer Success and HR. Dynamic Yield serves more than 300 brands across the globe, transforming the way brands interact with their customers through real-time personalization, product & content recommendations, and behavioral messaging.

"We pride ourselves on the bold, passionate, and collaborative team we've built at Dynamic Yield," said Tal Raziel-Yosef, VP of Human Resources at Dynamic Yield. "It means so much to us that both our employees and the industry value our efforts to create an engaged and vibrant workplace culture. As we continue to grow and seek new additions to our team, we look forward to further nurturing this rich environment for all our employees."

Now in its twelfth year, the Crain's list identifies companies that go "above and beyond" for their employees. Companies were evaluated based on an employee survey and employer questionnaire about work environment, employee engagement, satisfaction, and benefits, as well as corporate culture. More than 20,000 employees working in New York City from a wide array of industries across the five boroughs were surveyed. Crain's conducts the annual study in conjunction with independent research company, Best Companies Group.

Dynamic Yield is an AI-powered Personalization Anywhere™ platform that delivers individualized experiences at every customer touchpoint: web, apps, email, kiosks, IoT, and call centers. The platform's data management capabilities provide for a unified view of the customer, allowing the rapid and scalable creation of highly targeted digital interactions. Marketers, product managers, and engineers from more than 300 brands around the world use Dynamic Yield daily for launching new personalization campaigns, running server-side and client-side A/B tests, leveraging machine-learning for product and content recommendations, and employing algorithms for smartly triggered email and push notifications. Dynamic Yield Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McDonald's Corporation.

