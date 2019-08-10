Dynamic Blending has been honored as a winner in the 6th Annual 2019 Globee® Awards

VINEYARD, Utah, August 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the years leading up to the award, Dynamic Blending has experienced exponential growth. Having humble beginnings, Dynamic Blending started in 2015 in a small room that was converted to an R&D lab. A year later Dynamic Blending secured an investor and was able to build phase 1 of their current manufacturing facility. Every year since then, Dynamic Blending has grown at least 250%+. This is attributed to the need in the market for contract manufacturers who produce for clients of all sizes as well as service gaps left by other manufacturers that leave clients needing crucial services like graphic design, marketing help, brand development, and more. Dynamic Blending's project ignite has provided ways for start-up companies to build their brand at a fraction of the cost than if they were to piecemeal it together using third party companies. To learn more about Dynamic Blending's project ignite, visit https://dynamicblending.com/ignite/ .

Judges were chosen from a broad spectrum of industry voices around the world and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019, during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers.

"It's an honor to be named a winner for our hard work with Project Ignite," said Jordan Erskine, President & Co-founder of Dynamic Blending. "These awards are a testament to Dynamic's commitment to disrupting an old industry and innovating the contract manufacturing space. We want people to know that there is a lot of value in partnering with your contract manufacturer."

About the Globee® Awards:

The Globee® Awards were created to honor and generate industry-wide recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and businesses worldwide in every area. As an annual industry and peers recognition program, the Globee® Awards honor the best companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. It honors the best products, innovations, management and teams, women in business, and PR and marketing efforts from all over the world. For a complete list of winners, please visit https://globeeawards.com/winners/2019-globee-awards/

