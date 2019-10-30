+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 19:31:00

Dynaleo Inc. - Cannabis confectionery company completes Phase 1 construction

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynaleo Inc. ("Dynaleo"), an Edmonton, AB based manufacturer of cannabis infused gummies for the adult use market, is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of its high-volume manufacturing facility. "With construction of Phase 1 now complete, we have submitted our application for a Standard Processing License to Health Canada. We are on track to finish the entire 26,000 square foot facility in January 2020, and upon receiving the required licenses from Health Canada, we anticipate selling our products through licensed Canadian retailers shortly thereafter," said Executive Chairman Michael Krestell. "We are aiming to be Canada's highest volume manufacturer of CBD and THC infused adult chews, and completion of Phase 1 is a significant milestone on the way to achieving this."

Dynaleo (CNW Group/Dynaleo)

"Our organization is focused on the responsible production and sale of high-quality infused cannabis gummies," said Dynaleo President and Co-Founder Brandon Wright. "We are committed to ensuring that our products will be fully compliant with Health Canada regulations and the requirements of the various regulators that govern our industry."

"At full capacity, we will be capable of producing in excess of 400 million individual CBD and THC infused gummy pieces per year in virtually any shape, size, consistency, and flavour," said Dynaleo COO and Co-Founder Jeff Salzsauler. "We are in advanced discussions with a number of Licensed Producers, provincial sales agencies, and licensed private retailers to ensure that we can meet all of their needs when the sale of edibles is permitted."

"Our production platform will give us the ability to co-manufacture a significant volume of product for private label partners in addition to producing our own house brands", said Wright. "This is an exciting and critical time for the industry, and we look forwarded to being a meaningful player in its development."

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based manufacturer of cannabis infused gummies for the adult use market. Our purpose-built manufacturing plant contains highly specialized production equipment capable of producing in excess of 400 million individual CBD and/or THC pieces per year. Infused edibles enable consumers to use cannabis-based products without exposure to negative effects associated with inhalation. Dynaleo can customize CBD and/or THC infused gummies in a wide range of flavours, textures, colours, shapes and sizes to meet our customer's needs and regulatory requirements. Upon receipt of the required licenses, Dynaleo products will be sold across Canada by licensed retailers and provincial agencies.

SOURCE Dynaleo

