Dymax White Paper Discusses the Use of Light-Curable Adhesives in Active Alignment

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, has published a new white paper that describes the benefits of utilizing light-curable adhesives for active alignment of camera modules, optical components, and LiDAR assemblies used in automotive applications.

Authored by Dr. Dave Dworak, "Dymax Active Alignment Adhesives and Their Use in LiDAR and Optical Assemblies" white paper discusses the differences between passive alignment and active alignment, the importance of accurate positioning of components, and the cost benefits associated with the use of light-curable materials in the assembly process.

The paper features detailed information on the physical and mechanical properties of Dymax active alignment adhesives as well as the results of their compression shear strength compared to leading market products on a variety of substrates. The adhesives offer manufacturers many additional benefits such as rapid, "on-demand" cure with UV/LED light, heat cure for shadow areas, and very low shrinkage, which is critical to achieving optimal component alignment.

Please register to download a copy of the paper through this link: https://go.dymax.com/wp018-white-paper

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 65-67522887.

